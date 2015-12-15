Northern Trust Appoints Jose M. Perez Senior Lending Officer In South Florida Market

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wealthmanagement–Northern Trust has appointed Jose M. Perez Senior Lending Officer of the South Florida Market. He will be responsible for a significant diversified loan and deposit portfolio comprised of domestic and international clients, including affluent families and closely held companies.





Perez brings to Northern Trust more than 25 years of experience in private, commercial, and corporate banking, with a focus on providing lending solutions and depository services. Previously, he served as Senior Loan Team Manager and Senior Vice President at the Commercial Real Estate Department of Wells Fargo, covering the Mid-Atlantic and South regions.

“Jose’s leadership exemplifies our commitment to providing world-class solutions to the families and institutions we serve in South Florida,” said Alexander Adams, Northern Trust Wealth Management President, South Florida.

Perez earned his Masters of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Rochester, as well as his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Rutgers University.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $352.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 23 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2022, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$13.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Karen Mellen



773-860-8110



[email protected]