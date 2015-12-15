Independent Research Report Provides Comprehensive Overview of Leading AIOps Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HEAL Software Inc., the leader in the AIOps preventive healing space, was covered in Forrester’s “Now Tech: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q2 2022” report. Forrester, a leading research and advisory company, has profiled HEAL Software Inc. among other known artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) solutions available on the market. HEAL Software’s flagship product, HEAL, is the first AIOps software that enables IT teams to find and fix problems before they happen.

“The world has moved increasingly digital, and businesses across multiple verticals need to provide a consistent, superior and uninterrupted user experience at all times. We know IT organizations have a lot of options when it comes to selecting the right AIOps solution,” said George Thangadurai, CEO of HEAL. “We are grateful for Forrester’s comprehensive research and analysis of AIOps products on the market, including HEAL Software.”

The AIOps platform market size is expected to grow from $2.8 billion in 2021 to $19.9 billion by 2028, according to The Insight Partners. As technology portfolio complexity grows, IT teams must implement solutions to overcome constant challenges in observing and maintaining infrastructure and applications that deliver digital services. While many are turning to AIOps, not all solutions are created equal. Forrester’s report underscores the importance of understanding available options and assessing business needs.

HEAL serves the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and telecom industries, while also targeting the technology, retail, healthcare and e-commerce space across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and North America regions. Its on-prem and SaaS solution provides customers with a three-pronged approach, including (1) intelligent observability which collects the right data; (2) AI-assisted analytics to help IT teams quickly and confidently interpret insights and (3) automated healing with workflow automation to prevent a problem before it occurs. This approach has helped businesses avert over 27 million hours in downtime and reduce 96% of their false alerts – which are time consuming for IT teams and result in a 67% reduction in mean time to resolution (MTTR) or the time it takes to resolve an issue.

About HEAL Software Inc.: HEAL Software Inc. is the innovator of the game-changing preventive healing software for enterprise AIOps and was honored with the prestigious TiE50 Award for 2021, recognizing the world’s top technology and technology-enabled startups. Launched to the U.S. market in October 2020, HEAL Software Inc. aims to help digital enterprises across a broad range of industries including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom, e-commerce, technology, travel, hospitality and healthcare become more efficient and profitable by reducing repair and response times. HEAL Software Inc. has headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. in the U.S., as well as an R&D presence in Bangalore, India and is financially backed by Avataar Ventures. To learn more, visit healsoftware.ai and follow HEAL Software Inc. on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

