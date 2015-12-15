Sidus Space Selects AWS for LizzieSatTM Constellation

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection is pleased to announce its selection of Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS) to provide cloud storage of mission critical Satellite-as-a-Service operation and customer data for the upcoming LizzieSat™ Constellation.

The primary mission of LizzieSat is to enhance the collection and intelligent analysis of customers’ space-born data returning richer, more precise data down to Earth in less time. By leveraging AWS-managed services like Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Sidus Space aims to provide reliable, global mission control operations to its customers.

AWS provides robust, secure, and near real-time data access that enables Sidus to more rapidly and efficiently manage the large volumes of mission data produced by its constellation of satellites and enhance customer data with on platform analytics and secure access points via infrastructure as a service (IaaS) customization. AWS seamlessly aligns with KSAT, Sidus Space’s ground station provider, and provides a cost-effective solution to enhance Sidus Space’s Space-as-a-Service data offerings for its diverse customer base.

John Curry, Chief Mission Operations Officer at Sidus Space, said, “After careful evaluation, we selected AWS because the company provides a superior solution to meet our technical needs. AWS allows us to more reliably operate a secure Mission Control Center anywhere and anytime due to its extensive private network capabilities. AWS technology removes infrastructure restraints and brings simplified, secure access to critical information to ensure mission success. We are very pleased to be working with AWS!”

LizzieSats (LS) are partially 3D manufactured Low Earth Orbit (LEO) multi-mission microsatellites focused on rapid, cost-effective development and testing of upcoming innovative spacecraft technologies for multiple customers. LS is a 100kg (220-pound) satellite with space to rapidly integrate customer sensors and technologies.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

