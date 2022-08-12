HeyFlame Continues to Focus on Youtube Channel Acquiring Service

HeyFlame introduced a new service that provides content creators an option to sell their YouTube channel for suitable pricing.

Paphos, Cyprus–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2022) – HeyFlame, a digital marketing agency space, launched a new service that focuses on acquiring YouTube channels of any genre. This is one of the few rare services in the YouTube space that separates HeyFlame from the rest of the agencies. With the latest drive and demand, the company is determined to provide a satisfying acquisition process to its clients.

Working with over 200 plus content creators over the past 18 months, the team has ample experience to guarantee a successful acquisition process. HeyFlame has also employed former top YouTube employees to help maximize the growth of the acquired channels. With prior experience working on YouTube, the team can put their skills in the YouTube space and find ways to improve the channels and grow outreach. HeyFlame has revolutionized the buying of YouTube channels by its advancement along with a secured payment mode during the transfer of ownership process.

The team provides three different options to sellers. Option one is a complete buyout where HeyFlame will give a one-time fixed amount paid to acquire the channel. The second option is a complete buyout for a fixed amount, while content creators will still be paid monthly for making content. Option 3 is a complete buyout option for a set amount. However, sellers will still get a part of the revenue that the YouTube channel continues to generate every month. The three options are flexible and provided for client’s requirements and needs. More details can be found at: https://heyflame.com/

The team has done over 100 successful channel transfers in the last 18 months. HeyFlame highly values and prioritizes is clear communication with its client an agreeable selling price. Once a suitable selling price is set, the transfer of payment and the safe transfer of the YouTube channel will be started. Upon receiving payment, HeyFlame acquires the YouTube channel account, and the deal is swiftly completed.

