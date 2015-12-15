VelnNES Reveals Emotion & Stress Management Program For Over 30 Female Fertility

Amid increased awareness of the impact emotions and external stressors have on fertility, VelnNES by Vesna Pavlica announced a health and wellness program for women over 30 who are trying to conceive.

Slovenska Bistrica, Slovenia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2022) – VelnNES by Vesna Pavlica launched the Empowered For Pregnancy program which helps women understand how stress and trauma can affect pregnancy and fetal development, allowing them to take an active role in their own health during this critical time. It provides tools for managing stressors-such as financial worries or family conflict-and teaches women how to use their bodies natural wisdom to prepare for pregnancy.

More information can be found at https://empoweredforpregnancy.com/videoseries

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/133606_1040378a74f1a82c_001full.jpg

VelnNES understands that every woman is unique and deserves personalized care. That’s why the new program offers individualized coaching sessions with Vesna Pavlica that are explicitly tailored to each client’s needs. Through the program, participants will learn to explore their emotions in depth and practice several tried methods to process them.

“Fear is a major reason why your fertility is malfunctioning,” explains Vesna Pavlica. “Fears about motherhood, how your life will change, how you will handle things, and fear of labor are just a few reasons why you’re not getting pregnant. It is even possible that you are blocking the process by being desperate to conceive.”

The Empowered for Pregnancy program introduces women to holistic pregnancy care, which considers the physical and mental hygiene of infertility patients. As stress and trauma influence both women and fetuses in ways that are not usually obvious when seen from a physiological standpoint, Vesna aims to shed light on these issues.

In the program, Vesna Pavlica explains the effect of emotions on hormone levels and the role that body organs play in fertility and pregnancy. She also introduces a 12-month pregnancy process that starts three months prior to conception, which works on nurturing the body, improving fertility, and boosting mental health.

Some of the introduced practices for balancing energy and improving mental health include mediations, breathing exercises, visualizations, and affirmations.

With the launch of her new program, Vesna Pavlica helps women fighting infertility understand how non-biological factors like relationships, emotional well-being, and spirituality can affect conception, mother-fetal attachment, and fetal health. She founded VelnNES, a health and wellness platform, to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for pregnancy both emotionally and physiologically.

Interested parties can find more details about the Empowered for Pregnancy program by visiting https://empoweredforpregnancy.com/videoseries

Contact Info:

Name: Vesna Pavlica

Email: [email protected]

Organization: VelnNES, Vesna Pavlica

Address: Ljubljanska cesta, Slovenska Bistrica, Slovenska Bistrica 2310, Slovenia

Website: https://energyflowwithin.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133606