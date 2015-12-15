TG & Co Properties Ltd Announce Richmond, London Portfolio JV Opportunity

TG & Co Properties Ltd, a London-based real estate company, is now offering new opportunities to property portfolio owners in Richmond.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – August 12, 2022) – TG & Co Properties Ltd have announced a series of property portfolio expansion opportunities, with options for both experienced and beginner clients who may be seeking joint ventures.

As part of its enhanced services, TG & Co Properties Ltd uses real estate as an instrument to provide short, medium, and long-term solutions, with a minimal capital outlay of £10,000.

TG & Co Properties Ltd’s expanded consultation services come in light of the latest figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics, which showcased that, after a pandemic-related dip, London’s private rental prices have steadily increased in the last 12 months, with further rises predicted owing to inflation and heightened tenant demand.

Despite the fact that the future performance of London is likely to be strong, TG & Co is aware that many individuals want to take the guesswork out of real estate portfolio building. Furthermore, in the wake of the cryptocurrency crash and in light of global market instability, they also understand that tangible assets like property are increasingly attractive. With their new announcement, their expert team wants to help individuals build a strong property portfolio by choosing assets that carry minimal risk.

By feeding into one of TG & Co Properties’s new joint ventures, clients have the opportunity to buy in on turnkey properties that are designated for use as co-living rentals for students and retirement living for over 55s in affluent, established, stable and in-demand parts of the city like Richmond. The agency says it also uses its real estate holdings to provide affordable rentals as a means to arrange for the asset’s long-term viability and tenant loyalty.

TG & Co Properties Ltd is headed by directors Darren and Ben Tudor-Green and is endorsed by the British Landlords Association. The latest expansion is in line with their strategy of being at the forefront of joint ventures in some of London’s most coveted postcodes.

A spokesperson for the establishment said, “T G & Co Properties offers portfolio-building to individuals seeking to increase their wealth through the right property strategies with a systematic approach.”

