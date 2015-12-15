Inc. 5000 Ranks HEROIC.com Among Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Companies

Fourth Company Reaching List for CEO Chad Bennett

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#antivirus–HEROIC.com, an emerging star in enterprise cybersecurity, announced their inclusion in the exclusive Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company list for 2022. The company grew by over 500 percent the past three years and ranks in the Top 25 for cybersecurity companies nationwide. The company’s stellar growth is due in large part to the delivery of managed cybersecurity services to healthcare organizations and emerging technology companies.

HEROIC’s Unified Cybersecurity Platform is a comprehensive, software enabled solution that intelligently protects an organization’s data, devices, cloud services, and employees using HEROIC’s proprietary cyberlytics technology. While traditional cybersecurity solutions struggle to keep up with rapidly evolving cyber threats, HEROIC’s solution leverages big data and artificial intelligence to adapt to increasingly complex threats.

“We are pleased that the market recognizes HEROIC’s unique approach to addressing cyber-threats,” states Chad Bennett, CEO for HEROIC. “We believe this achievement and our prior history demonstrates our team’s ability to grow HEROIC to a billion-dollar company and a global leader in next generation cyber protection.”

HEROIC’s rapid rise represents the fourth company led by Bennett ranking among the Inc. 5000. As the company’s revenue currently comes from enterprise customer growth, the young CEO has a bigger vision that has attracted hundreds of thousands of signups for its upcoming public launch of HEROIC’s SaaS based Guardian platform.

“We will take enterprise-strength cybersecurity to the masses, to remote workers, families, and small businesses,” adds Bennett. “And, you won’t have to wait long.”

Stay tuned for coming news in 2022 on the realization of this vision and sign up for the beta to see if your information has previously been compromised at HEROIC.com. Cyber-attacks are a growing threat. Cybercriminals can penetrate 93 percent of company networks as reported in Forbes.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Past winners include Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Jamba Juice, and Pandora, among others.

ABOUT HEROIC.com

HEROIC.com (HEROIC Cybersecurity) is building the future of cybersecurity, powered by big data and artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions, HEROIC takes a predictive and proactive approach to intelligently secure our users before an attack or threat occurs. Protect your data, devices and cloud services from attacks with HEROIC’s Unified Cybersecurity Platform.

