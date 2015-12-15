KBRA Releases Solar Loan Index for July 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its solar loan index publication, providing monthly credit trends of securitized residential solar loans.

Click here to view the report.

