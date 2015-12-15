Tachyum Submits Bid for 20-Exaflop Supercomputer to U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Computing Ecosystems

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Linux—Tachyum™ today announced that it has responded to a U.S. Department of Energy Request for Information soliciting Advanced Computing Ecosystems for DOE national laboratories engaged in scientific and national security research. Tachyum has submitted a proposal to create a 20-exaflop supercomputer based on Tachyum’s Prodigy, the world’s first universal processor.

The DOE’s request calls for computing systems that are five to 10 times faster than those currently available and/or that can perform more complex applications in “data science, artificial intelligence, edge deployments at facilities, and science ecosystem problems, in addition to the traditional modeling and simulation applications.”

The DOE request prefers systems that “operate within a power envelope of 20-60 MW.” Tachyum’s submission would meet these challenging requirements.

The DOE is interested in deploying this system as soon as 2025.

In its bid, Tachyum introduced its advanced universal processor technology and long-term roadmap that includes Prodigy, and Prodigy 2. The first-generation Prodigy supercomputer processor chip offers 4x the performance of the fastest Xeon, 3x more raw performance than NVIDIA’s H100 on HPC, 6x more raw performance on AI training and inference workloads, and up to 10x performance at the same power.

“Tachyum’s revolutionary design could deliver strategic superiority to the United States and its Department of Energy’s NNSA. In addition, it will provide high performance, low TCO, low energy consumption, ease of deployment and low maintenance,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “The DOE should be particularly interested in the carbon footprint reduction, as both a matter of environmental stewardship and national security.”

Tachyum’s Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom designed 64-bit compute cores with the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU in a single device within a homogeneous architecture. This allows Prodigy to deliver performance up to 4x that of the highest performing x86 processors (for cloud workloads) and up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC and 6x for AI applications.

Prodigy’s unique architecture delivers industry-leading performance in both data center and AI workloads. Therefore, during off peak hours, Prodigy-powered data center servers can be seamlessly and dynamically switched to AI workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware, and dramatically increasing server utilization. Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

