Insights on the Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market to 2027 – US Is the Largest Exporter of Pharmaceutical Products by Air Transport – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 – 2027)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics market size is expected to show an annual growth rate of approximately 5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS (Marken)

DB Group

FedEx

Nippon Express

World Courier

SF Express

Panalpina

CEVA

Agility

DSV

Kerry Logistics

CH Robinson

Air Canada Cargo

Americold Logistics

Lineage Logistics

United States Cold Storage

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.

Kloosterboer

NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

Cloverleaf Cold Storage Co.

Key Market Trends

Non cold chain product sales exceed cold chain products in Pharmaceutical industry globally

The non-cold chain logistics segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue of 75 USD billion in 2021. The segment is expected to have a considerable share in the next seven years owing to the increasing demand for non-cold chain pharma medicines and other products. The cold chain logistics segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate from 2022 to 2027. This growth is attributable to the rising demand for temperature-controlled products, such as the ongoing distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, which require accurate temperature control logistics services in order to maintain the products’ efficacy.

Furthermore, the stringent government regulations to maintain accurate temperature for highly temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products are expected to boost segment growth over the forecast period. The growing adoption of telematics in cold chain pharmaceutical logistics is helping companies to enhance the efficiency, connectivity, and safety of transport cargoes. Most biological and medical products require a temperature-controlled environment during the stage of manufacturing and distribution, which helps in maintaining the effectiveness and quality of the medicines. Thus, pharma companies are using temperature-controlled transportation and cold storage systems.

US is the largest exporter of Pharmaceutical products by air transport

North America is the largest single pharma market region-wise, with Unites States contributing USD 555 billion in 2021. However, while mature markets like the US and Europe are saturated with growth mainly depending on new products and services, emerging markets such as Latin America, Asia, and Africa, still offer a high potential for growth with existing portfolios. They are therefore closely monitored by pharma companies.

Despite these promising developments, pharma distribution is still a major challenge, involving diverse region-specific market risks and issues. United States market faces high pricing of pharmaceuticals due to missing governmental price controls and limited access to lower-priced medicine from abroad. Regions such as Latin America, Africa, and Russia still struggle with geopolitical risks, corruption, and illicit medicine. The African continent, moreover, must cope with security issues, unstable political situations, and approx. 30% of counterfeit products. Although these challenges are rather obvious, they indicate that a detailed analysis is inevitable for pharmaceutical companies before entering those markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Government Initiatives and Regulatory Aspects

4.3 Technological Trends in the Industry

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.2 Restraints

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Value Chain/ Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Mode of Transport

5.2 By Type of Operation

5.3 Geography

5.4 By Drug Supply stage

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Overview (Market Concentration and Major Players)

6.2 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 APPENDIX

9 DISCLAIMER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6sklu

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900