LevaData Recognized in Two Categories in the 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Procurement and Sourcing Solutions Report

Leading AI-powered platform provides global enterprises with the insights they need to manage costs, improve supply continuity and navigate market volatility

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LevaData, the industry-leading supply management software company that delivers an integrated artificial intelligence (AI) platform to transform direct material sourcing including cost and risk optimization, announced today that it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor for autonomous sourcing and prescriptive analytics in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions 2022 report.





As stated by Gartner, “as sourcing and procurement organizations face pressure to deliver on cost control and collaborate better with stakeholders, investing in emerging technologies can help increase automation, collaboration and agility.”

LevaData was named under the category on autonomous sourcing. According to the report, “autonomous sourcing increases the procurement organizations’ speed and agility. Higher levels of automation will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the sourcing process and free staff from working on non-value-added tasks. It also has the potential to optimize the supply base, and recommend supplier awards based on project specifications, internal and external constraints, and market conditions.”

In addition, Gartner mentioned LevaData under the category prescriptive analytics. As Gartner describes, “prescriptive analytics is critical to making data-driven, fact-based decisions. It generates actionable recommendations while taking into account procurement constraints and costs. Through prescriptive analytics, an organization can find strategies to meet its objectives by balancing trade-offs among conflicting goals.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized amongst both the autonomous sourcing and prescriptive analytics vendors in the latest Gartner Hype Cycle for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions report,” said Rajesh Kalidindi, CEO and founder of LevaData. “At LevaData, we are powering the smartest supply chains in the world. Our artificial intelligence-fueled technology allows companies to have unmatched supply chain cost and risk insights. Considering the volatility in today’s market, having the ability to autonomously find viable sourcing options gives companies a huge competitive edge in the market.”

LevaData is transforming direct material sourcing with a unique combination of third-party insights, community data and AI. Robust insights help procurement teams make smarter sourcing decisions while staying ahead of the next potential supply disruption.

LevaData was previously recognized by Gartner as one of the Cool Vendors™ in Strategic Sourcing Applications, 2018.

About LevaData

LevaData’s integrated, AI-powered supply management software platform transforms direct material sourcing, mitigates risks and accelerates new product development. We power the smartest supply chains in the world by constantly analyzing business objectives against real-time market activity and community intelligence. We are trusted to deliver improved margins, control risks, generate new product velocity and achieve multitiered supplier engagement with purpose-built tools for quick collaboration and decisive actions. LevaData creates a competitive advantage for supply chain organizations providing transformational and predictive insights. Customers include large and complex enterprise companies as well as small- and medium-sized OEMs seeking to achieve best-in-class supply management practices. For more information on LevaData, please visit levadata.com.

