Insurity Announces Ellen Carney, Principal Analyst at Independent Research Firm, to Make Keynote Address at Excellence in Insurance Innovation

Carney will speak at Excellence in Insurance Innovation, sponsored by Insurity, on the future of core insurance technology systems

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that Ellen Carney, principal analyst of independent research firm Forrester, will be a keynote speaker at its customer event, Excellence in Insurance Innovation. Excellence in Insurance Innovation is explicitly built to be a peer forum for insurance executives and will take place September 17-19 at the Park MGM Hotel in Las Vegas.

Carney’s research focuses on the technology decisions companies invest in to improve operational efficiency. She has served financial services technology decision-makers in the insurance, wealth investment, and asset management industries. She will discuss how insurers can leverage emerging technologies to drive business value and embrace digital transformation. By adopting APIs, AI, industry clouds, low code/no code, on-demand provisioning, and other technologies to enable more dynamic systems of record, insight, and engagement, the insurance industry can realize benefits prevalent in fully digital ecosystems.

The rapidly changing consumer, product, and market has increased the pressure on insurance companies to be flexible and agile. To remain relevant now and in the future, insurance technology leaders must adapt their digital strategies to align with changing core technology systems. Realizing the impact of democratizing technology and the risks and challenges that insurance business technology decision-makers face will help inform your organization’s strategy moving forward.

“Emerging technologies make insurers faster, smarter, and more responsive to policyholders’ needs,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “Organizations’ abilities to adapt to further changes in core technology systems will indicate success in both the short and long term. Carney’s insights will help insurance technology decision-makers understand how to pivot their company’s approach to best position themselves to drive business value in the long term.”

Join this keynote with principal analyst Ellen Carney to learn how to navigate the future of the insurance technology core and stay ahead of your competitors. To register for Excellence in Insurance Innovation, please visit here.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

Contacts

Elizabeth Hutchinson



[email protected]