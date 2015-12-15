Plum Life Announces New Distribution Agreement with Appalachian Underwriters

New agreement further expands the number of property and casualty agents using the Plum Life Insurance selling platform

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#helloplum–Plum Life Inc. has recently entered into a new distribution agreement with Appalachian Underwriters that will provide their agents access to Plum Life’s 100% digital selling platform. The friction-free experience of Plum Life simplifies the selling process for agents while providing highly competitive coverage for clients.

“We’re very excited to provide our agents with access to Plum Life,” says Will Chambers, Director of Digital Partnerships at Appalachian Underwriters. “We think this is a great strategic fit,” says Chambers. “Property and Casualty (P&C) agents can capitalize on the growing need for life insurance they are seeing from their clients. The digital nature simplifies the process, and the simplicity and ease of the Plum solution is a perfect fit for our agents.”

With highly competitive pricing, automated case management and the ability to get quick decisions, Plum Life was built for agents who do not want to spend time on administration. The simplicity of the platform is also attractive to agents who have traditionally stayed away from providing life insurance due to the perceived complexity of the product.

“From the beginning, we’ve seen Plum Life as being ideal for P&C agents. Our platform is fast, easy to understand, and we have simplified the process by simplifying the product. This makes adoption easy and empowers these agents to sell life insurance,” says Manish Bhatt, CEO & Co-Founder of Plum Life. “Working with Appalachian Underwriters will expand our reach and ensure more clients are getting the coverage they need to secure their future,” says Bhatt.

Additionally, the Plum Life portal gives access to a suite of digital marketing tools to help agents find new clients and empower them to sell at a high level. Agents can also interact with clients within the portal, send reminders, and track the progress of a case.

About Plum Life

Plum Life is on a mission to create the ideal life insurance experience where the confidence of working with an advisor and the ease and convenience of buying online meet in one place. At its core, Plum Life is a Life Insurance technology company. The company offers an agent-only digital experience designed to simplify the entire process of selling life insurance from quoting to application to issue. Designed especially for the life insurance industry, Plum Life’s integrated platform combines the capabilities of a modern technology company and the personal attention and service of an advisor. Founded in 2020, and based in Berkley Heights, New Jersey, the company leverages its proprietary technology platform fueled by Machine Learning, Behavioral Science, AI and Swiss Re’s Magnum. Learn more at www.helloplum.com

About Appalachian Underwriters

AUI is a full-service MGA and Wholesale Insurance Brokerage, providing independent agents a national outlet to multiple specialized markets for Workers’ Compensation, Commercial Specialty, Life, and Personal Lines of insurance. Appalachian Underwriters is a wholly owned subsidiary of Acrisure. To learn more, please visit www.appund.com.

Access helloplum.com/presskit for information.

Contacts

Media:

Rahim Rajpar CMO & Co-Founder



Plum Life



617 939 1312



[email protected]