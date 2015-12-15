Intelinair Named 2022 “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year”

Annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Global Innovation in Agricultural & Food Technologies

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelinair, the maker of AGMRI®, today announced AgTech Breakthrough selected AGMRI Enterprise as “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today.





Intelinair designed the AGMRI Enterprise platform specifically for Ag Retailers. AGMRI Enterprise provides a current, aggregated view of what is happening in customer fields with regularly scheduled flights throughout the season. In addition, the platform provides retailers the potential to see what is happening in their overall geographic area in an easy-to-use format.

Through AGMRI Enterprise, real-time alerts save retailers time, but also provide them the confidence they need in making recommendations to their customers. With this new platform, retailers can elevate their expertise and management recommendations with a clear understanding of what is happening in individual fields, quickly, and gain aggregate insights for their region throughout the growing season.

Available via both Webapp and an iPhone app, new features included with the AGMRI Enterprise services include the Dashboard and Virtual Scout. Dashboard provides retailers quick access to what is happening in all customer fields as well as an understanding of the worst fields through a holistic view of all challenges and with a view specifically for weed pressure, emergence, yield risk and nutrient deficiency. Meanwhile, Virtual Scout offers retailers a bird’s-eye view of the field, but with the ability to see issues before the naked eye can spot them, giving their customers an opportunity to address an issue before it becomes a problem.

The AGMRI Enterprise platform works with either in-season satellite imagery or aerial imagery. Satellite imagery is offered in the U.S. and Canada, while aerial imagery is offered in select counties in Illinois and Indiana, with expansion planned for future growing seasons.

“We’re thrilled to receive this award from AgTech Breakthrough. Comparing our information capture to others in the industry, our product and resolution means retailers have better information to react earlier and save lost production. Better images mean earlier detection,” says Kevin Krieg, Director of Product Marketing for Intelinair. “Retailers are the agronomy experts; we are giving them a tool to elevate their expertise and increase their ability to detect issues and provide direct communication to their customers about what they are seeing or not seeing within a field.”

The mission of the annual AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

About IntelinAir, Inc.

IntelinAir, Inc., is an automated crop intelligence company that leverages AI and machine learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling farmers to make improved decisions. The company’s flagship product, AGMRI® aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers’ smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next season, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually Intelinair analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. Follow Intelinair on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit intelinair.com or AGMRI.com.

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, FoodTech, automation, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

