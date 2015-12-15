Thrive Global Names Award-Winning Sales Leader Chris Mills Chief Revenue Officer

30 year sales veteran to oversee strategy and execution of go-to-market function as company enters next stage of growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thrive Global, the leading enterprise behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington, today announced the appointment of Chris Mills as Chief Revenue Officer. Mills brings over 30 years of enterprise sales experience to Thrive, with leadership positions at ServiceChannel, ServiceNow, Cisco, Avaya and Servion Global. He joins from ServiceChannel, where he was Chief Sales Officer and transformed the company’s go-to-market function. His leadership led to nine consecutive quarters of record growth, culminating in a $1.2 billion acquisition by Fortive in August of 2021. He was awarded two Stevie Awards, for sales leader of the year and sales team of the year, in recognition of his accomplishments.

At Thrive, Mills will be responsible for building and scaling a world-class go-to-market function as Thrive continues to grow following its Series C fundraising round in 2021. Mills will lead the company’s sales and customer success teams, which bring Thrive’s behavior change technology suite to a growing roster of companies from Fortune 500 corporations to small and medium enterprises to help realize Thrive’s mission of improving employee well-being and ending the stress and burnout epidemic.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Chris to our team,” said Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global. “His experience designing and leading enterprise go to market functions will help propel our business to its next stage of growth. Chris has the experience, expertise and discipline to bring Thrive’s behavior change technology to even more businesses around the world, helping more people avoid burnout and driving a much needed cultural shift around employee well-being.”

“It’s become impossible to ignore the fact that employee well-being is a key driver of business performance,” said Mills. “Having spent decades in the customer experience industry, it’s clear that employee experience is the issue of the next decade. Enterprise software has long been about improving productivity and processes but too often has done so without prioritizing the human beings at the helm of these tools. Through an intangible combination of science, software and empathy, Thrive is delivering outcomes that improve both employee well-being and business performance. I’m looking forward to helping organizations around the world prioritize the health and well-being of their employees in service of maximizing business potential.”

Before ServiceChannel, Mills served as the global go to market leader at ServiceNow for its Customer Workflow solution, growing the team by 100% and adding over 800 customers in under four years. Mills has also held leadership sales roles at Cisco, Avaya, and Servion Global Solutions. Previously, Mills served as an officer in the United States Air Force.

About Thrive Global

Thrive Global is a leading behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington in 2016 with the mission to end the stress and burnout epidemic. Thrive helps individuals and organizations improve well-being, performance and mental resilience with its AI-powered behavior change technology platform. Thrive’s Microsteps – small, science-backed steps to improve health and productivity – have been adopted by employees at more than 125 organizations in over 140 countries, from frontline and call center workers to executives at multinational companies. Thrive Global is headquartered in New York City and has talent hubs in Boston, Dublin and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com.

