Intentsify Announces Record H1 2022 Growth

Intentsify embarked on an extraordinary H1, with investments in proprietary Intelligence Activation technology supporting dynamic, automated GTM strategies, as well as a substantial investment by BV Investment Partners (BV), a middle-market private equity firm. These crucial initiatives helped to propel Intentsify’s revenue to more than double the growth posted in H1 2021—a year that had tripled 2020 revenue growth—setting the stage for an even more profitable H2.

“We’ve been unwavering in our pursuit of aggressive revenue and customer acquisition goals in the first half of 2022,” said Intentsify CEO Marc Laplante. “Our hardworking team and partners have helped us achieve remarkable growth and move the goalposts even higher in the second half of 2022.”

H1 2022 Milestones

130% H1 2022 vs H1 2021 revenue growth

150% H1 2022 vs H1 2021 EBITDA growth

40% headcount growth (100+ employees)

New Executive Hires

Hector Urdiales, Chief Technology Officer, brings more than 15 years of industry experience to Intentsify, most recently at HubSpot and Google. As the Head of AI and Machine Learning at HubSpot, Hector created the ML/AI engineering function from scratch, delivering the infrastructure to support all ML functionalities along with a vast portfolio of products including Conversation Intelligence, Contact Deduplication, Search, and others. Hector holds three patents and over his career has published multiple papers and presented at South by Southwest (SXSW).

“I’m really excited to join Intentsify at this stage of the company. The growth—and results—that the team has achieved in such a short time is impressive, and we are in a perfect position to increase our technology leverage to scale the value that we provide to our ever-increasing customer base.”

Marissa Picca, Vice President of People, joins Intensify as a 20-year human resources veteran, guiding the employee experience for large global companies and igniting people and culture at smaller organizations. Marissa, who holds a BS in telecommunications and gained her HR expertise at Lionbridge Technologies, Omnicom, Vecna Healthcare, and attune Consulting, will be responsible for the overall employee experience at Intentsify.

About Intentsify

Intentsify arms B2B organizations with the buyer and account intelligence, as well as the activation tools and programs required to deliver GTM strategies that increase pipeline and accelerate revenue creation. Intentsify’s Intelligence Activation Platform layers, cross-verifies, and synthesizes multiple data sets to provide the broadest, most accurate view of buyers’ and accounts’ online research activities. The company’s Demand Activation Programs convert buyer and account intelligence into meaningful engagements, boosting efficiency across each customer-facing team, improving the buyer experience, and scaling pipeline value and velocity.

