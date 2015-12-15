Leading ACOs are Choosing Innovaccer’s ACO REACH Solution Suite to Improve Population Health and Advance Health Equity

Built on a fully managed, cloud-native technology platform, the new Solution Suite helps ACOs unify data from disparate sources, augment their population health management strategies, and advance health equity for their populations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced the expansion of its Solution Suite for ACO REACH participants. With its ACO REACH Solution Suite, Innovaccer has taken its entire portfolio of solutions that several leading ACOs across the country use, to help New Entrant ACOs and High Needs Population ACOs accelerate their transformation and advance health equity.

Since the initial launch of the ACO REACH Solution Suite in April, Innovaccer has rapidly expanded its client base to include new entrants such as UpStream, Florence Health, and many more organizations that are accelerating their transformation to value-based care. These organizations are leveraging Innovaccer’s end-to-end technology platform to build a unified data foundation, develop population health management strategies, and better engage physicians and patients.

For example, UpStream chose Innovaccer as their technology partner to get a 360-degree patient view that provides actionable insights at the point of care to help improve outcomes, employ advanced analytics to assess and predict health risks to help keep patients out of the hospital, and use clinically contextual patient engagement throughout the care continuum to help improve chronic care management and the overall patient experience.

“Traditionally, many practices don’t have the experience or resources to take on the financial risks associated with value-based care models, especially for older, higher-risk populations,” said Lucas Sahm, chief information officer at UpStream. “UpStream is deeply rooted in data, which makes partnering with Innovaccer a logical step for us because we speak the same language and have the same goal: to connect, curate, and make better use of healthcare data to improve patient outcomes, improve the patient experience, while also improving financial outcomes for providers.”

Innovaccer’s ACO REACH Solution Suite brings technology and services together to help providers jump-start and excel at this new value-based model: the Innovaccer Health Cloud’s Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer’s industry-leading population health management solution, Innovaccer’s world-class population health analytics; and Innovaccer’s comprehensive SDoH solution for identifying, understanding, and mitigating social determinants—an absolute essential for supporting health equity, access to care, and community health.

“Through ACO REACH, the CMS is paving the way for provider organizations to advance health equity through value-based care,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO at Innovaccer. “To succeed with this new program, they need the right people, processes, and technologies to help develop, implement, and optimize their shared savings strategies. As a technology-enabled service, our enhanced ACO REACH Solutions Suite enables providers to identify and address SDoH factors, reach vulnerable populations with remote patient monitoring, identify relevant care gaps and utilization trends, predict obstacles, and assist providers and patients in optimizing outcomes. We’ve strived to include everything a provider could need in a technology-enabled solution to succeed as a REACH ACO.”

Innovaccer’s enhanced ACO REACH Solution Suite helps ACOs in the following ways:

Unified Patient Records: ACOs can leverage Innovaccer’s Data Activation Platform to aggregate clinical and claims data from disparate sources and create unified patient records to obtain a 360-degree view into the person’s health. Risk Stratification: ACOs can leverage AI-enabled algorithms like the cost of care, and readmission risk to allow them to stratify their population by risk. Virtual Care Management: ACOs can leverage Innovaccer’s proprietary care management tool that helps automate care management strategies, standardize care, and facilitate virtual care management through remote patient monitoring technologies and integration with biomarker devices. Social Determinants of Health: ACOs can leverage Innovaccer’s person-level SVI scores to identify key risks in their vulnerable populations, enable SDoH assessments to obtain patient-reported information, and access closed-loop referrals to address their communities’ SDoH needs. Risk Coding: ACOs can leverage Innovaccer’s suspect code algorithms to identify coding gaps, and seamlessly surface them to their providers at the point of care in a way that minimizes clicks for their providers and improves their gap closure efficiency. Prevent Network Leakage: ACOs can leverage Innovaccer’s referral management solution to identify opportunities to prevent network leakage and streamline the referral management workflow for the physicians to improve in-network referrals. Performance Monitoring: ACOs can leverage Innovaccer’s population health analytics suite with over 16 standard dashboards to monitor key performance areas like contract performance, network performance, provider performance, quality management, and more.

“One of the things we appreciate about Innovaccer is its ability to identify and ingest multiple data sources,” said Dr. Yates Lennon, president and chief transformation officer, CHESS Health Solutions. “We’ve gone through an extensive validation process and have worked through quality measures, cost and utilization, and risk to verify the data and make sure it’s correct. We want to be sure that when we put data in front of physicians, it is accurate and dependable, so we don’t lose engagement.”

Innovaccer has a proven history of helping health organizations succeed under risk-bearing, value-based care models. Reach out to an Innovaccer representative today to get a demo of the Innovaccer® Health Cloud’s Data Activation Platform or to find out how we are helping provider partners like you with the tools they need to reach underserved patients, identify and address SDoH, and progress in the movement toward health equity. For more information, please visit https://innovaccer.com/accelerators/aco-reach.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is dedicated to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 96,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 39 million people and generate over $1B in cumulative cost savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Contacts

Sachin Saxena



Innovaccer Inc.



[email protected]

415-504-3851