VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights – July 31, 2022

Declaration of shares and voting rights

July 31, 2022

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment A

Declaration date: August 4, 2022



Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights** 117,351,857 including: 117,331,343 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each; and

20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each 139,903,366 Sale of 1,540 shares with double voting rights Double voting rights granted on 5,275 ordinary shares July 4, 2022 July 3, 17 and 27, 2022 139,779,044

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

