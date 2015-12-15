Interior Define Launches into the Bedroom Category with Customizable Furnishings as it Continues its Evolution into a Whole Home Destination Brand

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, leading direct-to-consumer, customizable furniture brand, Interior Define, announced its debut into a new category of home, with the introduction of customizable bedroom furniture launching with bed frames, bedside tables, dressers, and more.

“Following a year of expansion, we’re excited to further the success of Interior Define’s growth with our entrance into the bedroom category,” says Interior Define CEO Antonio Nieves. “With this launch, we aim to become a whole-home destination, offering high-quality customizable furniture that perfectly fits into everyone’s living, dining, and now, bedroom spaces.”

The core bedroom collection includes eight customizable bed frames with intentionally designed details and key customization optionality, at a price point in line with the non-customized market. Starting at $1,495 for queen-sized bed frames, customers can personalize the frames across headboard heights, leg finishes, storage functionality, and fabric options, which include tufting optionality, contrast piping, and more. Customize a cozy bedroom retreat with the Gaby Bed, available in both fabric and leather upholstery, or choose among diamond and channel tufting patterns for the Lowen, or add a pop of color with contrast piping color on the Graham or Celia beds.

“The bedroom category is an untapped market opportunity for Interior Define,” says Interior Define Chief Product Officer Christina Holland. “We are dedicated to providing the highest quality products and experiences for our customers. The launch of our bedroom line will further solidify Interior Define as a leader in customizable furniture for every home category, both from a quality and price standpoint.”

Available today, Interior Define’s customizable bed frames will be on display at the Chicago Define Studio, and can be purchased online at InteriorDefine.com. The bedroom collection will be available in select Define Studio locations this fall. Interior Define’s bedroom offerings will also include a new assortment of complementary decor including night stands, dressers, mirrors, bedding, and other bedroom essentials.

In addition to the custom bed frames and decor items, Interior Define has partnered with like-minded sustainable Los Angeles-based mattress company, Brentwood Home, to design a mattress collection available for purchase exclusively on InteriorDefine.com. The assortment comprises four products inclusive of two mattresses, available in king and queen sizes and offered in two levels of firmness. The mattresses are a hybrid of pocket coils and bio-foams made without ozone depleters, flame retardants, formaldehyde, phthalates, and with low VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions for indoor air quality.

Interior Define has also partnered with sustainable and natural bedding company, Buffy, to offer bedding products to coincide with the bedroom launch including sheets, comforters, pillows, pillowcases and shams – available in a curated set of sustainably-dyed colorways. Samples will be available at Interior Define Studios and available for purchase on the website.

In 2021 Interior Define launched an innovative approach to retail with the new “Interior Define Studio” format, which allows customers the opportunity to see, touch, and share the endless customization options in person by showcasing all the fabrics, cushion fills, leg options, and more.

