IPValue Acquires a Major Patent Portfolio from Intel

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IPValue Management, Inc. announced that the IPValue Management Group (“IPValue”) and Intel Corporation (“Intel”) have entered into a set of agreements that extend IPValue’s licensing arrangement with Intel and bring another great patent portfolio under IPValue’s management.

As part of this transaction, a portfolio of nearly five thousand Intel patents has been transferred to Tahoe Research Limited, a newly formed company within the IPValue Management Group. The portfolio draws from nearly two decades of Intel innovation and includes inventions relating to microprocessors, application processors, logic devices, computing systems, memory and storage, connectivity and communications, packaging, semiconductor architecture and design, semiconductor manufacturing, and other technologies. IPValue will license the Tahoe portfolio to its established and growing network of licensees and will continue to acquire and license portfolios from other world leading enterprises.

“We are thrilled to engage in this transaction with Intel, and our team of highly experienced IP professionals is excited to get to work licensing the Tahoe portfolio,” said Keith Wilson, executive vice president of Partnerships and Acquisitions at IPValue. “This initiative reinforces IPValue’s mission to reward and fuel innovation and supports Intel’s freedom to operate goals, enabling Intel to focus more of its time and energy doing what it does best: driving innovations that enable global progress and enrich lives.”

“Intel has an unmatched history of creating technologies that underpin the modern global economy,” said Jin-Ki Kim, Chief Technology Officer at IPValue. “This portfolio greatly expands the array of inventions that we are able to bring to our licensees. Our growing team of scientists and engineers is excited to tackle this opportunity as we expand our business.”

IPValue’s mission is to fuel innovation by working with leading technology enterprises to unlock value from their intellectual property portfolios. Since inception in 2001, IPValue has generated billions of dollars from patent licenses for its partners, while promoting freedom to operate. IPValue currently owns and manages the commercialization of over 12,000 patents. For more information, visit www.IPValue.com.

