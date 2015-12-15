Khoros Promotes Chris Tranquill to Chief Executive Officer

Former Chief Strategy Officer to lead the organization’s industry-leading, omnichannel customer engagement platform

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AllWaysConnected—Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced the promotion of Chris Tranquill to the role of CEO, effective immediately. Tranquill, who has been serving as the organization’s Chief Strategy Officer, will succeed Jack Blaha, who now serves as a senior advisor and will provide continued support through the transition.

Tranquill has spent over 25 years in the customer experience (CX) industry. He has held executive roles leading global divisions for Fortune 500 companies and co-founded and led Topbox, a SaaS company that was acquired by Khoros in 2020, as CEO. In Tranquill’s role as Chief Strategy Officer, he was responsible for Khoros’s product strategy and business development, including strategic partnerships and its Strategic Services team. Given his extensive leadership experience, track record for developing market-winning strategies, and success within the organization, Tranquill is well positioned to lead Khoros into its next phase of growth.

“I am honored to be appointed the next CEO of Khoros and proud to build on the foundation Jack has established at Khoros. At a time when customer experiences and consolidating technologies are so important, it’s exciting to lead a company with the solution that helps brands interact with customers across every channel and empowers their teams to work more efficiently and with greater impact. At Khoros, our unified platform for omnichannel engagement helps brands create customers for life, and I’m excited to continue to deliver on our mission in this new role,” said Tranquill.

Blaha joined as Khoros’s CEO in 2019 and added, “It’s been a privilege to lead Khoros through three transformative years and be a part of an incredibly talented team. Over the last twelve months, I’ve worked closely with Chris and am confident in his ability and leadership to take the organization to the next level. Khoros is a clear leader in the customer engagement market, and I look forward to seeing the team’s continued success in the future.”

