Jenna Klein Joins Alliant Insurance Services in Chicago

Veteran employee benefits consultant to design efficient, value-driven solutions for diverse client base

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Alliant–Veteran employee benefits consultant Jenna Klein has joined Alliant Insurance Services as Vice President within its Employee Benefits Group. Based in Chicago, Klein will design and deploy a full range of employee benefits solutions to a diverse portfolio of regional and national clients.

“Jenna brings a broad skillset and distinguished track record of providing innovative, value-driven benefits programs to clients across a breadth of industries and sectors,” said Kevin Overbey, President, Alliant Employee Benefits. “Her unique ability to understand and define client success and respond with strategic, customized solutions provides a considerable competitive advantage to her clients.”

Klein brings 20+ years of industry experience to her role with Alliant. A passionate and customer-centric benefits consultant, Klein works alongside her clients to design plans that are compliant, efficient, and drive value to the bottom line. Klein is highly regarded for her ability to combine the business’ Employee Value Proposition with defined measurable outcomes, driving success for the business and its employees.

Prior to joining Alliant, Klein was a Principal with a global investment and consulting firm. Klein attended Creighton University where she studied finance.

She can be reached at (708) 309-0006 or at [email protected].

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.

