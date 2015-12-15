ATC Healthcare Appoints Executives to Key Posts

Financial and Technology Veterans to Support National Healthcare Franchise Growth

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ATC Healthcare, the national leader in healthcare staffing, announces today the hiring of two key executives at its corporate headquarters. Scott Gultz is now the company’s Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Janice Pizczatowski joins as Controller.

Gultz is responsible for the overall vision and direction of ATC’s technology infrastructure. He will plan, implement and administrate the development and use of technology throughout the organization. He intends to work closely with franchisees to assess user needs to ensure each location can focus on the business of healthcare recruitment and staffing. He is also responsible for safeguarding Protected Health Information (PHI) under Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). Gultz reports to ATC’s Chief Operating Officer, Marilena O’Neill.

Piszczatowski joins the company as ATC’s Controller. Her responsibilities at ATC include administrating corporate accounting operations, ensuring effective reporting systems and analyzing existing operations for potential performance improvements. Her role is critical in supporting the extensive back-office support that ATC Healthcare provides every franchise partner including payroll and invoice support, allowing franchisees the time to focus on human connections. She reports to ATC’s Chief Financial Officer, Edward Silver.

“ATC Healthcare continues to provide a deeply crucial service to our hospital and healthcare facilities across the country as they navigate staffing shortages,” said ATC Healthcare CEO, David Savitsky. “Both Scott and Janice bring deep experience and passion for their respective roles that will ultimately support all our clients, customers, and staff so we can focus on providing care wherever it is needed. We are thrilled to welcome Scott and Janice to the ATC Healthcare family and look forward to their contributions to the leadership team.”

Piszczatowski held a previous role as controller at Piping Rock Health Product of Bohemia, NY, where she was responsible for the recruitment, supervision and training of accounts payable, accounts receivable and general accountants. She also worked closely with the CFO to grow and scale the finance department.

“I am ready to take on this new role, bringing my leadership skills and passion to ATC Healthcare – a company with such a strong mission and vision,” said Piszczatowski. “The back-office services that we provide our franchisees is unique to the company, and I am excited to help grow ATC Healthcare alongside an amazing team.”

Gultz comes to ATC Healthcare from NYU Langone Health, an academic medical center based in New York City, where he managed the NYU Langone Brooklyn Hospital Center IT Clinical Desktop Support team. His team’s responsibilities included supporting all clinical technologies for the center, providing 24/7/365 end user support and deploying hardware throughout the facility. Previously, he worked as Director of IT Support Services for Patek Phillipe’s U.S. operations.

“I am excited to lead strategic initiatives to improve all IT services at ATC Healthcare,” said Gultz. “My goals include providing a solid customer experience for not only our corporate users but all our franchisees so we can provide a consistent, efficient and secure approach to the technology needs for our organization.”

ATC Healthcare is the established leader in healthcare staffing, nationwide. ATC empowers world-class care by providing qualified healthcare professionals across disciplines nationwide. Named among Forbes’ Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020, the ATC brand provides nurses, LPNs, and certified nursing assistants across a multitude of disciplines in more than 65 territories nationwide. ATC Healthcare is Staffing Industry Analysts’ 29th largest healthcare staffing firm in the U.S., and the fourth largest per diem nurse staffing firm nationwide. ATC provides per diem, contract and travel assignments for hospitals, healthcare facilities and senior living locations nationwide, offering support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, visit atchealthcare.com or email Marilena O’Neill at [email protected].

Contacts

Lauren Shankman



Trevelino/Keller



[email protected]

404-214-0722 x 121