JohnsByrne Announces Acquisition and Installation of New Heidelberg Press

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JohnsByrne Company, a leading supplier of premium packaging and high-impact direct mail, is pleased to announce the acquisition and installation of our newest CO2-neutral, Heidelberg Speedmaster XL eight-color press. The press is the latest capital investment in JohnsByrne’s commitment as an industry-leading provider of sustainable packaging.

“We are committed to investing in people and technology to drive our success as well as the success of our customers,” stated Corey Gustafson, President, JohnsByrne. “We continue to add equipment that brings what we promise customers – speed-to-market, excellent quality and innovation. When looking for the right equipment to add to our press room, we extensively search out the latest technology and are excited about the newest printing and packaging capabilities,” continued Gustafson.

The new press complements JohnsByrne’s comprehensive in-house printing and finishing technologies. Leveraging both AI and big data, it is the most energy-efficient, highly automated press available today. And it’s designed specifically to address the confluence of two most-critical concerns facing our industry today: sustainability and speed-to-market.

In support of our sustainability commitment, the new press offsets the environmental cost of building it: Heidelberg utilizes a formula to determine total greenhouse gas emissions, then purchases “certificates” representing carbon offset by planting trees which soak up the CO2. In this case, 2,318 trees in a sustainable Gold Standard reforestation project; roughly 7.6 soccer pitches-worth of trees, making JohnsByrne one of only four fully carbon-neutral printers in North America.

In operation, the new press will continue to contribute given that the faster it runs, the more energy it saves per 1,000 printed pieces. Along with running faster, the new press will run more reliably and consistently, with “operator-independent performance.” In short, a way-smarter press that delivers better throughput, total process optimization, improved uptime, reduced waste and superior print quality.

Big Data from over 180 reference presses and 300,000 jobs were assimilated to create optimized characteristic curves for press settings, including presets, powder assist and wash assist. Combined with LED indicators on every stand to continually report process status and possible issues requiring manual intervention, better throughput is assured thanks to shorter makeready and fewer errors and stoppages.

The addition of the Heidelberg press will add to the multiple ways JohnsBryne supports customers in support of their sustainable packaging goals, including:

Structural design for less packaging waste

Sustainable materials, including environmentally friendly ink and embellishments

FSC (Forestry Stewardship Council) and PEFC (the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification)

VOC-free alternatives to conventional printing

Gustafson added, “In one sense, JohnsByrne’s Limitless Pressroom environment is as much a laboratory as a high-tech factory floor. And, joining several other brand-new additions, the new press will provide a new level of repeatable quality and continue to advance our strategic, vertically integrated business model: a true end-to-end solution that defies supply chain disruptions as it provides single-source accountability, superior quality, and distinct competitive advantage to our customers.”

JohnsByrne created a timelapse video of the installation and a blog about the sustainability of the new Heidelberg press.

JohnsByrne is a premium packaging and custom print company specializing in folding cartons, specialty packaging, point-of-sale, and high-impact direct mail solutions. Since 1959, JohnsByrne has diligently maintained the company's vision of providing superior packaging and print solutions in a client-driven company culture.

