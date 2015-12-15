Menlo Equities Announces Final Closing of Oversubscribed Sixth Value-Add Fund

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Menlo Equities, a leading private equity real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the final closing of its latest value-add investment fund, Menlo Realty Partners VI (“MRP VI”) on June 30, 2022. The fund was oversubscribed with equity capital commitments of $211 million, exceeding the initial fundraising target of $175 million. The fund secured commitments from a broad range of limited partners that included family offices, wealth management firms, Registered Investment Advisors, and high-net-worth individuals.

MRP VI is the largest value-add fund sponsored by Menlo Equities to date and has approximately $1 billion of acquisition capacity when including co-investment capital and leverage. The fund is a continuation of the investment approach Menlo Equities has employed since inception in 1994, focusing on institutional-quality commercial real estate located in the most robust innovation driven markets in the United States.

“We believe that the current economic environment will provide compelling acquisition opportunities for MRP VI. Our differentiated investment approach, reputation in the market, and demonstrated track record of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns led to strong investor demand for the fund,” said Rick Holmstrom, Founder and Managing Partner of Menlo Equities.

MRP VI will primarily target office, R&D, data center, lab, and industrial properties, with a focus on creating value through numerous avenues that include:

– Sourcing proprietary deal flow through a network of relationships established over decades of investment experience in the target markets

– Identifying credit arbitrage opportunities due to a mispricing in the capital markets or a distressed situation

– Repositioning an asset through capital enhancements to improve the appeal of the property to prospective tenants

– Ground up development or redevelopment of an existing property to a better and higher use

About Menlo Equities

Menlo Equities is a vertically integrated commercial real estate investment firm headquartered in Menlo Park, with additional offices in Santa Clara, Newport Beach, and Austin. The firm was founded in 1994 and targets mission critical properties located in the most vibrant innovation driven markets in the United States. Menlo Equities employs an investment approach that focuses on value creation through opportunistic acquisitions and rigorous property and asset management. Since inception, Menlo has acquired or developed $8.4 billion of assets totaling 23.4 million square feet in the office, R&D, data center, lab, and industrial asset types through multiple targeted investment platforms. For more information, please visit www.menloequities.com.

