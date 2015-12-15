Juniper Networks Announces Date and Webcast Information for Upcoming Investor Events

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the Company will present at the following upcoming investor events:

  • Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer and Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks will present at the Citi Global Technology Conference, Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 9:45 am ET in New York, NY.
  • Ken Miller, EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Juniper Networks will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 10:45 am PT in San Francisco, CA.

These events will be available live via webcast on the Juniper Networks website: http://investor.juniper.net/.

