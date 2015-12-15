Juno Appoints Chief Product Officer and Chief Business Officer to Join Leadership Team

Former Apple and Meta executives join Juno, bringing consumer product and housing expertise to Juno’s sustainable proptech platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juno, a leading venture-funded sustainable proptech company, announced two additions to its growing leadership team. The company has appointed Tim Twerdahl to serve as its first Chief Product Officer and Menka Sethi to serve as its first Chief Business Officer.

Tim has over 20 years of experience creating products and services that customers love at leading technology companies including Netflix, Amazon, and Apple. Most recently, he served as Apple’s Vice President of Home & Audio Products, overseeing AirPods, Apple TV, HomePod, HomeKit, and AirPlay.

At Apple, Tim created the company’s first product team focused on the home by bringing together products and technologies from across the company to deliver new and innovative experiences to Apple’s customers at home. At Amazon, Tim led the Fire TV business, expanding the product line and launching Fire TV Stick, which became the best-selling product on Amazon during his tenure.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Juno team,” says Tim. “Juno’s mission-driven work to simultaneously address both the housing crisis and the climate crisis couldn’t be more important. Their thoughtful, design-centric, scalable approach to housing will allow people in cities across the country to live healthier, happier, more eco-conscious lives.”

Menka has over 20 years of experience as an architect and business strategist in the housing delivery space across a variety of roles, at companies including Meta and the American Battery Technology Company. At Meta, Menka drove the company’s global location strategies and led Meta’s decision to deploy $1B in housing investments to advance policy reform addressing California’s housing crisis. As part of this investment, Menka created and launched innovative partnerships and pilot programs to address gaps in housing policy and delivery systems. She also brought about cross-sector partnerships within academia, employers, and civil society to advance California State housing reform bills, and envisioned and operationalized Facebook’s $75MM Catalyst Housing Fund in partnership with local community groups, cities, LISC, the Housing Trust of Silicon Valley, and the San Francisco Foundation to finance affordable housing preservation and development projects in Silicon Valley. Following Meta, Menka served as the COO of the American Battery Technology company, where she led the operational and business strategies that scaled the company from $50MM to $1B in market value.

“Juno is a natural extension of my work designing, developing, and piloting innovative housing projects,” says Menka. “Juno’s approach to building housing with low capital intensity, high scalability, and a commitment to sustainability has the potential to drive significant improvements to the way housing is created and made available. I’m excited to work with the team to bring our vision of quality housing for more people to life.”

“We are delighted to welcome Tim and Menka to the Juno team at this important period of growth for the company,” says Jonathan Scherr, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Juno. “Their record of leadership and impact, paired with their shared vision for increasing the supply of more consumer-centric housing, make Tim and Menka the ideal partners as we scale Juno to bring more beautiful, sustainable, and affordable homes to cities across the country.”

At Juno, Tim’s first priority will be to build out the product, program management, and marketing teams to help deliver on Juno’s vision of delivering beautifully designed, sustainable buildings created using a system of mass timber components that are both highly efficient and earth-friendly.

As Chief Business Officer, Menka will be focused on Juno’s go-to-market strategies, leading the policy and partnerships work that will drive Juno’s business as it scales across the country.

Co-founded by Scherr and BJ Siegel, Chief Design Officer at Juno and former Senior Design Director of Real Estate and Development at Apple responsible for the Apple Store, Juno was launched in 2020 and is building the world’s first network of mass timber apartment buildings. The company is combining software and a proprietary building system to bring more sustainable, healthy, and efficient buildings to cities around the world.

ABOUT JUNO:

Juno is an integrated design and development company that creates extraordinary buildings with partner architects and engineers. The company uses software and scripts to accelerate the design process and connect building design to an increasing network of partner suppliers across the country and around the world. Juno partners with visionary developers and landowners to make better housing a reality for the next generation of city dwellers. Learn more at https://juno.co/.

Contacts

Alex Hollander



Juno Communications



[email protected]

650.862.7917