Seclore Inc. Adds Two New Members to the Executive Team

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudsecurity–Seclore, a platform leader in data-centric security, announced the appointment of two new members to the executive team: Isaac Roybal as the Chief Marketing Officer and Jimmi James as the President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East (ME). This comes on the heels of the company’s $27 million Series C funding this past May, led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures to accelerate hiring and North American growth.





“Seclore has incredible momentum across every aspect of the business,” said Vishal Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Seclore. “With our recent raise and the additions of top talent to fuel our growth and scale our go-to-market and sales efforts, I can say without a doubt that it’s an absolutely amazing time to be at Seclore.”

Isaac E. Roybal has 25 years of experience in the technology industry, spanning software and hardware markets. A startup veteran, he has led product and cloud marketing efforts at ExtraHop, Qumulo, Highspot, and AboutGolf. He has spent ten years at Microsoft driving their early private cloud and virtualization initiatives.

“Seclore is in a white-hot market solving the biggest customer pain points for data protection and security,” said Roybal. “With an unmatched product and a team loaded with talent, I knew I had to be a part of Seclore’s unbelievable journey and help tell its story.”

As the Chief Marketing Officer of Seclore, Isaac will be responsible for Seclore’s demand generation, brand and product marketing, and go-to-market strategy and execution.

Jimmi James wields a 15-year track record in strategic leadership, engineering international go-to-market expansion, fostering strategic partnerships, and building high-performing teams that deliver accelerated growth in the Data Analytics, AI, and IT/ITES products and services industry. Before Seclore, he had successful leadership stints at Onlinesales.ai, Quantiphi Analytics, Nintec BV (Europe), and Tata Consultancy Services.

As the President of APAC and the ME regions, Jimmi will spearhead the company’s strategic expansion in the region and lead the overall go-to-market effort.

“The Seclore brand holds an enviable reputation of trust, quality, and innovation when it comes to data-centric security, and I’m excited to lead the firm in its next phase of growth,” said Jimmi.

With these new members joining the management team, Seclore hopes to expand the business globally to cultivate organic growth and better support our valued client base. Seclore also wants to ensure that multiple organizations across various verticals achieve holistic data security to accomplish their business goals.

About Seclore

Seclore, based in Milpitas, California, helps major global companies like American Express and Applied Materials protect and control their digital assets. Seclore offers the world’s first open, automated, browser-based, data-centric security platform for enterprises. The platform allows organizations to use best-of-breed solutions to discover, classify, protect, and track enterprise data within and outside the organization’s boundaries. Over 2000 companies and government organizations in 29 countries use Seclore to achieve their data security, governance, and compliance objectives.

To learn more about Seclore’s data security solutions, visit https://www.seclore.com/.

Contacts

Media Contact



Sanchari Mitra



Director – Product Marketing



[email protected]