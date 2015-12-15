JZZ Technologies, Inc. Expands Active Lifestyle Marketing Data to Include Over Six Million B2B Records

Anderson, South Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – August 3, 2022) – JZZ Technologies Inc., (OTC Pink: JZZI) (“JZZ” or the “Company”), a diversified technology company focused on digital media and strategic biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension, including human longevity, is expanding its data marketing operations beyond the 55+ marketplace to now include over six million B2B marketplace records, including senior management individuals and company CEOs.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. has acquired marketing data for more than six million B2B contacts, including CEOs and senior management members. These records will be offered to Active Lifestyle Marketing customers as part of the Company’s emerging marketing suite of products that includes 35+ million seniors, as well as medical professionals and other categories.

The B2B arena is one of the most valuable segments for targeted marketing prospects. According to Yahoo Finance, the US B2B marketplace is valued at over $1 Trillion and expected to more than double to $2.5 Trillion over the next eight years.

Among the B2B marketers, LinkedIn is one of the best-known direct marketing in-mail marketers. Using the LinkedIn marketplace as a model for pricing, JZZ expects that its new record set can potentially generate an average of $0.80 per email sent. LinkedIn advertises a Cost-Per-Click (CPC) model that is averaging $5.25 per click using an auction system for ad bidding. Based on this data, a single send of the entire Active Lifestyle B2B database could generate $3.6 million per send with a 75% in box delivery rate.

JZZ is well positioned to provide expert target marketing and support for this massive global marketplace. The Company has already been approached by several potential large-scale clients looking to utilize the new data and anticipates beginning to generate revenues with this product over the next three quarters.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies, Inc. stated, “This new segment of our Active Lifestyle Marketing is part of our efforts to broaden our product selection. Obviously, the more vertical targets we can provide, the more valuable our data becomes. The B2B marketplace is a great place for us to expand and segment or cross-verify the data with our other data sets such as seniors and medical professionals, etc.”

“We have already begun to generate revenue from sales of our products being marketed through our Active Lifestyle Nutrition digital platforms, as well as revenue from our senior’s database. We are scaling up all of our efforts in these areas to maximize the use of the data and its revenue potential,” Cardona adds.

JZZ currently holds data sets for active seniors age 55+, medical professionals, veterans and B2B contacts. Active Lifestyle Marketing is in the process of further segmenting the targeted data to include specific verticals such as individuals with diabetes, among others.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following three distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and (iii) Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

Press Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

[email protected]

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the Company’s business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; and the volatility of the Company’s operating results and financial condition. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the Company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132678