Kompute Deploys Decentralized Cloud Computing Protocol Specifically for Web3

Tallinn, Estonia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 3, 2022) – Kompute, an Estonia-based blockchain company, has released a decentralized cloud computing model built on tokens designed specifically for Web3, providing possible greater anonymity and control. Designed using widely tested open-source technologies, Kompute’s decentralized network is deployed on top of Ethereum with the off-chain layer running on Kubernetes. This structure allows for high availability, easy scalability, and reliable, low-cost cloud computing services. More information is available at https://kompute.network/.

Centralized computing providers control the user data, access to computing power and their privacy. The decentralized solution proposed by Kompute leverages open source technologies on top of the blockchain aiming to fix these problems.

Every transaction on the network is enforced by smart contracts and recorded on the blockchain.

There are multiple layers of confidentiality to protect intellectual property.

Only authorized actions are allowed against the blockchain, so code and data integrity are more protected.

How Kompute works

The process starts when a user launches a request to deploy an application with the blockchain. The node will validate the request and initiate the execution of the computational task. Kubernetes manages the execution of the task using secured containers and considering network capacity.

The node owner shares his computation power and keeps the network secure. All of this happens in real-time and is recorded in the blockchain to ensure the security and anonymity of the transaction.

What it means for Web3

The future of the internet is much more like it was intended, with an autonomous network that allows users to access high levels of computational power instantly.

Best of all for the user is that this newer model is extremely user-friendly, allowing the average consumer to access these technologies with low knowledge of code.

About Kompute

Kompute connects consumers of cloud services with resource providers of the network who can potentially generate revenue by providing their computing resources and staking a specific amount of tokens. The Kompute ecosystem enforces a permission less model that enables developers to employ their services with reduced restrictions.

