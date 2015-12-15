Reinvest Launches Unique Venture Capital and Startup Investment Platform

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – August 3, 2022) – Amid an explosion of new capital venture funds, Alexander Kreindler is looking to enable more investors to benefit from the profit potential of venture capital and startups with the launch of Reinvest, a new platform that allows customers to invest with top venture capital funds and startup companies.

“I found it strange that it’s not possible to invest in private companies as you would in the stock market or in bonds by buying exchange-traded funds or mutual funds,” Kreindler says.

The launch of the Reinvest platform represents a transformative addition to crowdfunding platforms which have increased access to venture capital investing but still account for less than 1% of investment activity.

Kreindler is CEO and one of the founders of Reinvest, which the New York VC Network has named one of the “Top 10” financial technology companies to look out for this year- the team behind the new investing platform draws on experience at private companies and investment firms such as Deutsche Bank, Blackstone, and Morgan Stanley.

Reinvest has no investor accreditation requirement, a minimum investment of only $500, charges no management fees, and allows users to invest using popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

“If I look 5 years into the future, my end goal would be to help more people be able to have an easier way to invest in venture capital and startups. Lowering the gateway to investing in these options is one of our fundamental beliefs,” said Alexander Kreindler.

Reinvest has already taken significant steps like working closely with attorneys and regulators, to ensure optimal compliance with local and international regulations. Interested investors should watch out for the early launch of the platform this summer and the formal launch of the investment strategies later this year.

