Kevel Named “Best Overall AdTech Company” in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

The prestigious international annual awards program recognizes standout marketing, advertising, and sales technology around the world

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JamesAvery–Kevel (https://kevel.co/), a leading ad API infrastructure platform used to build custom ad platforms, announces today that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Overall AdTech Company” award in the 5th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program. The award is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industries.

Kevel offers ad infrastructure APIs that make it easy for any publisher to build its own ad platform in weeks. Additionally, Kevel’s management and reporting APIs allow brands to create self-serve dashboards. When a customer makes a change to bids/budgets, the APIs ping Kevel and updates those campaigns in milliseconds.

Kevel offers a server-side data management platform so that companies can upload user data server-side, and have the decision engine reference it. With this solution, companies can build ad products that incorporate demographics, frequency capping, or past purchase data.

“We are so grateful for this recognition from MarTech Breakthrough. We are working to do to adtech, what Twilio has done to communication, and Stripe to finance. Our vision is to stop internet monopolies by democratizing adtech and giving everyone the tools they need to be successful,” says James Avery, Founder and CEO of Kevel. “With Kevel, brands can quickly launch their own walled gardens for web and mobile ad monetization, giving the publishers full control over their ad revenue and partner relationships. We have already helped launch successful ad platforms on Klarna, Ticketmaster, Yelp, and many more.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories. This year’s program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“As companies look to emulate the ad success of LinkedIn, Amazon, Facebook, and others — as well as try to survive in a cookie-less world — they are increasingly looking to build custom solutions,” says James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Kevel’s APIs enable brands to easily build a high-revenue, custom ad platform that they own. Companies don’t have to reinvent the wheel. With Kevel, they can focus on building a breakthrough ad product. Congratulations to the entire Kevel team on being our choice for ‘Best Overall AdTech Company.’”

About Kevel

Backed by $12.2M in Series A funding, Kevel offers the infrastructure APIs needed to quickly build custom ad platforms for sponsored listings, internal promotions, native ads, and more – allowing brands to drive new revenue in a user-first way. Kevel is committed to the vision that every online retailer and publisher should be able to add privacy-focused ad revenue streams and take back the Internet from Google, Amazon, Facebook, and other digital monopolies. Customers like Ticketmaster, Yelp, Strava, Klarna, and many more have already launched successful ad platforms on Kevel. Learn more at www.kevel.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products, and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

