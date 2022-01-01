Lightbits Spotlighted on the CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors List

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—Lightbits®, the inventors of NVMe®/TCP and the first software-defined complete data platform for any cloud, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Lightbits Labs to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Storage category. This annual list recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

“Lightbits channel partners are the core of what we do, and it is the strength of these relationships that help us continue to meet the demands of this market and deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers. We are honored to be granted the opportunity to join the Emerging Vendors list with CRN, this award is a testament to the great work this team has done,” said Charla Bunton-Johnson, VP of Global Alliances and Channels for Lightbits.

The technology vendors featured on CRN’s 2022 Emerging Vendors—all six years old or younger—are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel’s continued success.

The backbone of Lightbits’ success is derived from the innovative complete data storage platform. Lightbits is software-defined and architected to leverage NVMe/TCP with Intelligent Flash Management built-in. The unique combination makes it easy to consume on commodity hardware and standard networking, dramatically improves flash efficiency and delivers the highest performance with the lowest latencies at scale for OpenStack, Kubernetes, or VMware environments. Edge clouds and private clouds use Lightbits to provide ‘NVMe as a service’. It’s an efficient, agile cloud data platform that supports flexible hardware configurations and includes enterprise data services to deliver greater storage efficiency and availability. These features include data compression, elastic RAID, replication, snapshots, clones, quality of service (QoS), and multi-tenancy.

Lightbits recently expanded the availability of its feature-rich, cost-efficient block storage on Amazon Web Services (AWS) offering great value for enterprise organizations who want to right-size their block storage on AWS while boosting performance and operating IO-intensive database and analytics applications.

“As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As a trusted industry resource, CRN’s Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies.”

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors.

