Konstellation Q2 New Product Upgrades Announced to Optimize Mainnet and User Interface

Seoul, South Korea–(Newsfile Corp. – August 3, 2022) – The blockchain protocol built on Cosmos SDK, Konstellation, has undergone a major UX, UI and Mainnet upgrade. The SDK upgrade and UX/UI upgrade are targeted to make the ecosystem more secure and stable.

Konstellation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8653/132555_02c79ff9c4928bcc_001full.jpg

According to the Cosmos SDK v0.45 upgrade, Konstellation has increased the character limit from 5k to 10k for description when submitting a proposal about the Konstellation node. The update has reduced the RAM usage and CPU time usage by making improvements to the store structure. This will significantly speed up the iterator creator process after deleting heavy workloads while also improving IBC migration times. The SDK upgrade will now also support “migrate ordering” while upgrading Rosetta to v0.7.0. The Rosetta upgrade will make inter-blockchain integration faster, simple and more reliable.

In the user interface update, the programming is converted to Next.js from React.js. The landing page, explorer, bridge and the Hubble have also been improved to make them more user-friendly and optimized. The bugs and errors in the browser are also minimized using code optimization to ensure fast rendering and server-side rendering. The UI and UX have been made overall faster and Search Engine Optimized with a much faster loading speed. The network efficiency of the Konstellation network has also been improved after the upgrade.

All of these changes are applied to ensure a stable and secure network for the users to interact with all the services offered by Konstellation Network. This upgrade will transform the Konstellation Network to offer users a safer, faster and more comfortable experience. To see what Konstellation has implemented in the update, visit https://konstellation.tech.

About Konstellation

Konstellation is a decentralized cross-chain capital markets protocol built on the Cosmos network. The project is aimed to efficiently connect funds and the various components of the asset management industries with investors. Konstellation’s mission is to become the financial services industry hub for Cosmos and other blockchain ecosystems using strategic inter-operable blockchain communications.

The Konstellation network is powered by DARC tokens, which are required for the Konstellation network’s governance and transactions. Powered by features such as cross-chain infrastructure, a simplified interface, high composability, and effortless cross-chain DeFi usability, Konstellation is making headway in achieving its vision.

To learn more about Konstellation, visit their Website, Twitter, Telegram, Medium.

Contact details

Tarek Al Fakih

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132555