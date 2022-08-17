Nicox to Participate in Financial and Scientific Events in Q3 2022

Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, announced that members of the Executive team will participate in the following financial and scientific conferences in Europe and U.S. in the coming months:

Financial conferences

Andreas Segerros, Chief Executive Officer of Nicox, will present at these conferences. Members of the Executive team will be available for one-on-one meetings.

Scientific conferences

Ophthalmology Futures European Forum – September 15, 2022 – Milan, Italy

Doug Hubatsch, Chief Scientific Officer of Nicox, will be speaking at this event.

AAO 2022 Ophthalmology Annual Meeting – September 30 – October 3, 2022 – Chicago, U.S.

Members of the Executive team, including Andreas Segerros, Chief Executive Officer, will be present and available for one-on-one meetings.