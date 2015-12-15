LBank Exchange Will List LinkDao (LKD) on August 8, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 7, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list LinkDao (LKD) on August 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LKD/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on August 8, 2022.

LKD listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/132863_366bdca244742855_001full.jpg.

To reinvent network rewards, LinkDao (LKD) builds a DeFi’s, cross-chain liquidity enabler network. Its native token LKD will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on August 8, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing LinkDao

​LinkDao network is a DeFi’s, Cross-Chain Liquidity enabler network. Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, LinkDao network automatically maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs), ‌‌automated market making (AMM) projects in the DeFi ecosystem.

The main products offered by LinkDao network are the ‘Vaults’ in which users stake their crypto tokens.

Despite the name ‘Vault’ suggests, users’ funds are never locked in any vault on LinkDao network: they can always withdraw at any moment in time. DeFi applications are unique in the sense that they are permission less, meaning that anyone with a supported wallet can interact with them without the need for a middleman. While users have funds staked in a vault, they remain 100% in control of their crypto.

As a decentralized project with a deeply ingrained crypto-mindset, LinkDao also has a robust governance system in place to put the decision-making power in the hands of those invested in the project by governance mechanisms built around LKD token.

About LKD Token

LKD tokens are ‘dividend-eligible’ revenue shares in LinkDao network, through which holders earn profits generated by LinkDao network and are entitled to vote on important platform decisions.

For all the vaults deployed on every blockchain, LinkDao network has its native governance token LKD at its core. Platform revenue is generated from a small percentage of all the vault profits and distributed back to those who stake LKD. They can stake LKD to either earn more LKD in a LKD Vault.

Based on BEP-20, LKD has a total supply of 10 million (i.e. 10,000,000) tokens, of which 4% is provided for seed round, another 4% is provided for private round, 12% is provided for public round, 10% will be used for marketing, 20% is provided for the ecosystem, 15% is allocated to the team, and the rest 35% is provided for liquidity.

The LKD token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on August 8, 2022, investors who are interested in LinkDao investment can easily buy and sell LKD token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about LKD Token:

Official Website: https://linkdao.network

Telegram: https://t.me/linkdao_network

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LinkdaoN

Facebook: https://facebook.com/linkdaonetwork

Medium: https://medium.com/@linkdaonetwork

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132863