Seattle Exterior Home Painter Hedlund Painting Announces Siding and Deck Repair

Hedlund Painting has announced a new service update for clients throughout Seattle, Washington

Lynnwood, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – August 7, 2022) – Hedlund Painting, a residential and commercial painter based in Seattle, announced an update to its exterior painting services, which include siding and deck repairs for homes, offices, and shops.

More information can be found at https://hedlundpainting.com.

As part of the new update, the exterior painting contractor can provide a range of home exterior improvement solutions. This includes staining and painting for wood, HardiePlank, vinyl, or aluminum siding as well as decks, fences, and patios.

“We are equipped with the expertise and eye for detail to provide service at the highest industry standards,” said Chris Whitman, founder and owner of Hedlund Painting. “We’ve painted everything – from brick to garage doors – so no surface on your exterior can throw us for a loop,” he added.

The new exterior painting service comprises property preparation, material sourcing, site cleanup, and project management. Each exterior job begins with an initial consultation to plan the project and make the necessary arrangements. A consultation with the company’s decorators is also available. The team can make recommendations on color palettes, painting materials, and decor styles based on the client’s preferences.

Hedlund Painting’s latest service update covers all exterior areas of the home or business property, including decks, siding, fences, concrete stairs, wood surfaces, and doors. When carrying out exterior painting work, the company’s technicians thoroughly prepare the outdoor area and complete the project with respect for the property and its inhabitants.

Additional information can be found at https://hedlundpainting.com/exterior-painting.

With the latest update, the Seattle home improvement contractor offers a full line of exterior painting solutions which can enhance the curb appeal of homes and commercial properties. Owned and operated by Chris Whitman, Hedlund Painting won the Best in Houzz Award in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Its licensed and insured technicians use products and painting methods that meet the highest industry standards.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://hedlundpainting.com/seattle-residential-painter.

