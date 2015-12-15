LBank Exchange Will List Omax Coin (OMAX) on August 18, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Omax Coin (OMAX) on August 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the OMAX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on August 18, 2022.

OMAX Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/134219_4b9f8abf34779b48_001full.jpg

Disrupting the crypto payment space, Omax Coin (OMAX) is here to become the future point-of-sale cryptocurrency by integrating its blockchain with popular e-commerce checkout and payment system. Its native coin OMAX will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on August 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing OMAX

OMAX is an innovative finance company centered around cryptocurrency payment processing. It launched its community-driven, DeFi token on 3rd of November 2021 in BSC with the intention to have its own blockchain to educate the next generation of investors and make crypto simple and safe for everyone.

In contrast to many other coins, OMAX promises to feature a complete ecosystem that gives its coin real value. There’re various features in OMAX ecosystem, including OMAX P2P Marketplace, OMAX Point-of-Sale, OMAX Swap, and OMAX Vault. OMAX P2P Marketplace will be a hub where users can buy, sell, and trade everyday items using cryptocurrency. OMAX Coin will be the primary currency; however, OMAX plans to integrate other coins in the future.

In addition, by integrating its blockchain into popular e-commerce and shopping cart platforms, OMAX Point-of-Sale aims to grant users the ability to easily complete their everyday purchases using their crypto currency balances. Users will also be able to swap or exchange among their crypto assets with OMAX Swap. And OMAX Vault will be a platform with the abilities of Staking, Time-Locking, and Lending.

As one of the fastest growing projects, OMAX is moving from BEP20 to its own network named OMAX CHAIN (OMX20), supporting short block time and lower fees. OMAX will launch their mainnet on August 19th, 2022. With a hybrid Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake protocol built from the ground up, OMAX has chosen to be compatible with the existing EVM protocols to take benefit of the relatively developed apps and community to build a secure and reliable network. It will also provide native cross-chain communication functionality between blockchains.

OMAX aims to provide a platform with Decentralized Application (dApp) tools, blockchain and education to give investors control and confidence over their investments, while empowering visionaries and developers to earn their investors’ trust. Its innovative idea and blockchain will bring a true revolution to the cryptocurrency space and set a new standard for security in Defi.

About OMAX Coin

The OMAX is the native coin of the OMAX ecosystem. It adopts best practices from fiat currencies throughout the world, making it simple to use and extremely useful. It’s a tradable utility payment coin that’s created on both BSC and OMAX Blockchain and adheres to industry standards and procedures with features like fast transaction speed, low fees, and more security.

OMAX has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) coins. 4% of that was already burned. In addition, OMAX follows the patented approach of deflationary coins by burning 4% of each coin at a BUY&SELL transaction. Doing that, the team wants to constantly shrink the existing coin supply and increase the value of OMAX.

The OMAX Coin will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on August 18, 2022, investors who are interested in the OMAX investment can easily buy and sell OMAX Coin on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about OMAX Coin:

Official Website: www.omaxcoin.com

Telegram: https://t.me/OmaxToken

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/omaxtoken

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/omaxtoken

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/omaxtoken

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134219