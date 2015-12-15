LBank Exchange Will List THANKQ (TQP) on August 18, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – August 18, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list THANKQ (TQP) on August 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TQP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 18, 2022.

As a point (coupon) exchange/integrated payment platform applied with blockchain technology, ThankQ Protocol seeks to implement a new ecosystem in the corporate point and coupon market that benefits all companies, customers, and franchisees. Its native token THANKQ (TQP) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 18, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ThankQ Protocol

ThankQ Protocol is a point (coupon) exchange/integrated payment platform applied with blockchain technology. Its point integration platform includes basic functions such as point exchange/conversion and discounts provided by existing point services, and provides a full payment method and barcode/QR code services for the offline market. In addition, by establishing a transparent and safe point ecosystem based on blockchain technology, both customers and merchants provide reliable services.

One of ThankQ platform’s service is called BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later), which basically means post-payment. By increasing the utilization of its native token TQP for merchants, and through De-Fi and staking, ThankQ will provide more profits for all participants.

Furthermore, with several projects combined with NFT, and through various challenges using the characteristics of NFT, ThankQ Protocol will establish a vision as a mainstream project that leads the trend rather than a simple cryptocurrency. It can also be a payment method that can encompass Metaverse such as NFT-linked services.

Through partnership with various point companies, ThankQ Protocol will increase users, and through collaboration with a number of associations, it will further expand the overseas affiliates of TQP through the network of overseas Korean merchants and through point integration and additional franchise expansion.

About TQP Token

TQP is the native token of ThankQ Protocol. Based on ERC-20, it has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 25% is provided for point rewards and airdrops, 15% will be used for marketing, another 15% is provided for token sale, 8% is allocated to partners, 5% is allocated to the team, another 5% is allocated to advisors, 12% is provided for the ecosystem, and the rest 15% is reserved.

The TQP token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 18, 2022, investors who are interested in ThankQ Protocol investment can easily buy and sell TQP token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about TQP Token:

Official Website: https://www.tqnetworks.io

Telegram: https://t.me/thankqprotocol

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ThankqP

Medium: https://medium.com/thankq-protocol

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users’ funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

