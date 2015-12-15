Leading FinTech Brands Sponsor MPC: The Digital Commerce Event

12th Annual Conference, Themed ‘Currency of Change’ Set for Aug. 22-24

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MPC22, the premier Digital Commerce Event, is pleased to announce its sponsors from world-leading brands across the digital commerce value chain. The event’s organizers thanked leaders in fintech, banking, technology and mobile app sectors for their enthusiastic sponsorship and support of the 12th annual conference, themed ‘The Currency of Change,’ to be held Aug. 22-24, 2022 at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North.

Marla Ellerman, executive director of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, pointed out that digital commerce stakeholders are solving the world’s biggest economic and geopolitical challenges. “The world relies on digital commerce in so many ways,” she said. “Our sponsors comprise a vast, collective currency of change driving innovation and solving major issues throughout the digital payments space.”

MPC22’s featured sponsors include:

Established media partnerships

Ellerman noted that MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is supported by leading financial services and payments industry trade media and membership organizations. Ellerman thanked the following trade organization and media partners for their ongoing support:

Ellerman thanked the Women’s Network in Electronic Transactions (Wnet) for its partnership and support. The 501(c)(3) non-profit association, established in 2005 to empower women in the payments industry, will sponsor the following activities:

Tuesday breakfast: Wnet will will sponsor a breakfast, hosted by VyaPay, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. in the main exhibit hall, with opening remarks by Dana Sills, Director of Partner Relations at VyaPay.

Special presentation: Wnet leaders will further explore the topic of sponsorship in a panel discussion, “Moving the Needle: The Importance of Sponsorship,” moderated by Audrey Blackmon, General Manager, Strategic Partnerships at BHG Financial with guest speakers Dr. Gail Burgos, CEO and Founder, Burgos Consulting LLC; and Polly Van Dusen, Vice President, Talent Acquisition at One Inc., on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10:35 to 11:05 a.m.

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Wnet as one of the leading organizations dedicated to empowering women throughout the payments and fintech industries,” Ellerman said. “MPC fully supports Wnet’s mission to help women in the payments industry achieve greater personal success, influence and professional parity.”

SPONSOR DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE

Event planners encourage attendees to reduce registration fees with MPC sponsor discounts; check with an MPC sponsor to obtain your unique promotion code. For more information about the conference and to register for the event, visit: https://mobilepaymentconference.com/register-now-2022/

ABOUT MPC: THE DIGITAL COMMERCE EVENT

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing. For more information, visit: https://mobilepaymentconference.com/ and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mpcevent and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mpc-digital-commerce/

