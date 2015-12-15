Standard Chartered Appoints Theodore Sheen as Head of Clean Tech for the Americas

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Standard Chartered Bank (the “Bank”) today announced the appointment of Theodore Sheen as Head of Clean Tech, Americas. Based in New York, Theodore will drive coverage of Americas-based clients at the heart of energy transition sectors such as renewables, batteries, and green hydrogen. Theodore’s appointment further strengthens the Bank’s unique global Clean Tech franchise by better enabling the Bank to capture investment flows between the Americas and its core footprint geographies of Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Theodore reports to Sujay Shah, Global Head of Clean Tech, with a regional reporting line to Steven Cranwell, CEO and Regional Head of Client Coverage, Americas.

“I am delighted that Theodore has joined us, and I look forward to working with him to drive our sustainability strategy and support our clients’ net zero goals,” said Steven Cranwell, CEO and Regional Head of Client Coverage, Americas. “With a strong presence across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, we are uniquely positioned to deliver sustainable finance solutions by unlocking capital to enable markets that need it the most.”

Theodore Sheen, Head of Clean Tech, Americas, said: “It is exciting to join an organization with such a strong commitment to sustainability. I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the Bank’s network and delivering the solutions our clients need to support the next stage of our franchise’s development.”

Before joining Standard Chartered, Theodore spent 15 years at BNP Paribas as a senior banker within the power and renewables coverage team. Theodore holds an MBA from Columbia Business School.

