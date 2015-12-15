LeaseQuery Channel Partner Program Achieves 287% Growth

Leading lease accounting technology provider further accelerates growth, gearing up for LEASE Summit Road Show

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FASB—LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, today announced the expansive growth of its channel program in recent years. This program aims to grow and nurture partnerships to ensure clients with complex accounting needs are provided with the best lease accounting solutions on the market.

The goal of LeaseQuery’s channel partner program is to make lease accounting painless for every partner’s clients by providing exclusive training on the LeaseQuery platform and enhanced business processes along the way. Partnership opportunities include Certified Service Partners, Reseller Partners, Managed Service Partners and Technology Alliances.

Major milestones in growth and education surpassed by LeaseQuery’s channel partner program include:

Expedited revenue growth



LeaseQuery’s channel partner program experienced a 287% revenue growth rate overall from 2021 to 2022, including a 92% growth rate on new customer opportunities and a 150% growth rate in active partners.

This momentum is attributed to new partnerships with premier firms like Cherry Bekaert, Crowe and Grant Thornton, as well as top technology solution providers like [email protected], SWK Technologies, DSD Business Systems and Blytheco. LeaseQuery also formed key strategic alliances with several technology companies, including Sage Intacct, Acumatica, Microsoft, Infor and Sage Fixed Assets. Additionally, LeaseQuery expanded its partnership with RSM to facilitate lease accounting compliance for commercial and government organizations.

Consistent educational opportunities



The LeaseQuery team hosted seven virtual summits, which were successful in large part because of the value brought in by participating speakers. Approximately 15 LeaseQuery partners appeared as summit guest speakers, showcasing their expertise in the accounting, finance and technology industries.

To further highlight the team’s commitment to continued lease accounting education, LeaseQuery is launching the LEASE Summit Road Show. Partners and their clients can attend to receive training on lease accounting, earn CPE credits and enjoy networking opportunities. The show’s first stop is in Atlanta, Georgia on August 10, 2022.

“We chose to form a reseller alliance with LeaseQuery because it offered us the ability to provide more breadth and depths of services to our clients,” said Christian Feullgraf, Principal Government Industry Leader at Cherry Bekaert. “LeaseQuery offers a clear path forward for lease accounting, proving beneficial for both our firm and our clients. The company’s growth is unsurprising, given the quality of both their product and team.”

“Partners are true growth accelerants, and investing in them means investing in mutual success,” said Joe Gruca, CRO of LeaseQuery. “We offer a unique solution to a real problem that helps our partners unlock their full potential and better serve their clients.”

Providing high-quality solutions for the clients and prospects of partners is an essential part of LeaseQuery’s mission to deliver the most user-friendly and trustworthy financial accounting solutions in the world. To learn more about LeaseQuery’s channel partnership opportunities, visit this website.

About LeaseQuery



LeaseQuery makes accountants’ lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 25,000 financial professionals globally rely on our cloud-based, CPA-approved solutions and in-house accounting expertise to comply with confidence across various FASB, GASB and IASB accounting standards. Our software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs. Learn more about LeaseQuery’s core platform, which focuses on easing the mandatory transition to ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96, or explore additional accounting tools. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.

