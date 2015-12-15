Rockley Establishes Scientific Advisory Board of Prominent Scientists and Medical Experts

– Assembly of recognized experts to bring complementary experience and insights to Rockley’s ongoing efforts to revolutionize wearable biosensing technology





OXFORD, England & PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced the formation of a scientific advisory board (SAB) gathering world-renowned experts across several key disciplines in biomedical science and technology, including spectroscopy, diabetes technology, hydration science, and cardiology.

The newly formed SAB will support Rockley’s mission of empowering people to make better-informed decisions about their health and well-being. The members of the SAB will advise Rockley concerning its unique biosensing platform, which enables the non-invasive, continuous, and near-real-time monitoring of multiple biomarkers. The members will provide input, guidance, and support for Rockley’s efforts to realize the full potential of its biosensing platform for the consumer and medtech markets.

The SAB will be chaired by Vish Kulkarni, senior vice president of commercial at Rockley Photonics. The initial members of the Rockley SAB include the following experts in their field:

Mark A. Arnold, Ph.D. is the Edwin B. Green Chair in Laser Chemistry, professor of chemistry and director of the Center for Biocatalysis and Bioprocessing (CBB) at the University of Iowa. He is a widely recognized expert in the non-invasive optical monitoring of biomarkers such as glucose and urea. In 2016, Dr. Arnold received the Senior Spectroscopist Designation from the Society for Applied Spectroscopy. He has been the Fellow of the Society for Applied Spectroscopy since 2010 and was a collegiate fellow at the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, University of Iowa from 2001 to 2006.

Zahi A. Fayad, Ph.D. is a professor of Radiology and Medicine (cardiology) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and holds the Lucy G. Moses Professorship in Medical Imaging and Bioengineering at the Icahn School of Medicine in New York. He is the founding director of Mount Sinai’s Biomedical Engineering and Imaging Institute and vice chair for research in the Department of Radiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Fayad’s interdisciplinary and discipline-bridging research — from engineering to biology and from pre-clinical to clinical investigations — has been dedicated to the detection and prevention of cardiovascular disease, with many seminal contributions in the field of multimodality biomedical imaging, nanomedicine, AI/ML in Imaging, and digital mobile health. Dr. Fayad is a paid consultant for Rockley Photonics.

Stavros Kavouras, Ph.D. is an assistant dean of graduate education and professor of nutrition at Arizona State University. He directs the Hydration Science Lab, where he is studying the mechanisms by which water intake can impact health and performance. His current research focuses on the effect of water intake on glucose regulation and its implication on children’s hydration and obesity. Dr. Kavouras has authored more than 150 peer-review articles and 9,000 citations and has given lectures in 29 countries.

David C. Klonoff, M.D. is an endocrinologist specializing in the development and use of diabetes technology. He is the medical director of the Dorothy L. and James E. Frank Diabetes Research Institute of Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in San Mateo, California, and is a Clinical Professor of Medicine at University of California San Francisco. Dr. Klonoff received the American Diabetes Association’s Outstanding Physician Clinician Award in 2019. He received an FDA Director’s Special Citation Award from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2010 for outstanding contributions related to diabetes technology. In 2012, Dr. Klonoff was elected to the College of Fellows at the American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE), representing the top 2% of the world’s medical and biological engineers. He is founding editor of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology.

Vish Kulkarni, senior vice president of commercial at Rockley Photonics, said, “This esteemed group brings a diverse range of skills and experiences to the Rockley community, from scientific and medical expertise to the commercial application of biomedical technology. The willingness of these distinguished individuals to join our advisory board reinforces the importance and relevance of Rockley’s work in wearable biosensing technology. We look forward to working with them, and to adding new members to this advisory board, as we drive our efforts to meet the fast-growing demand for better insights into personal health and well-being.”

About Rockley Photonics



A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next-generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

