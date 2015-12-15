LibDib Names Don Farnworth Vice President of Business Intelligence

Farnworth is promoted to a key leadership position as the three-tier alcohol distributor further advances data analytics capabilities internally and with strategic partner, RNDC

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3tier–Wholesale alcohol distributor, LibDib, today announced that Don Farnworth has been appointed as the company’s new vice president of business intelligence. Farnworth has been a part of the LibDib team since 2019 where he has been responsible for creating an advanced analytics team and providing insights through data analytics and visualizations.

“Don has been a driving force in assisting both the LibDib and RNDC leadership teams to make clear, concise, data-driven decisions,” said Richard Brashears, CIO at LibDib. “He is able to deliver complex, cross-functional technology to LibDib, and has helped us solve our toughest challenges. His work is an example of how advanced analytics can be leveraged in beverage alcohol.”

Farnworth has a proven executive track record of building and leading high-performing data management and business analytics/intelligence teams. His thirty-year career has included analytics roles at HP, Cellular One, AT&T Wireless Services, XO Communications, EarthLink, Windstream, Purple/ZVRS. In his new role, Farnworth will continue to build LibDib’s advanced analytics team and will create best practices for data management and data governance across the organization. He will also drive strategy, vision and the execution of sustainable enterprise data management and business Intelligence programs that directly impact company growth, profitability, internal efficiencies, and the customer experience. He is also the corporate champion and evangelist for infusing analytics across the organization.

“Data and analytics is one of the most important initiatives at LibDib and I am excited to expand my role,” said Don Farnworth, LibDib’s Vice President of Business Intelligence. “In my new role I will champion the infusion of data analytics across the organization, ultimately elevating the digital experience for Makers and Buyers alike.”

Working under LibDib CIO, Richard Brashears, Farnworth is closely involved in the joint data analytics lab created by RNDC and LibDib in 2020. This lab fuels insight, automation and artificial intelligence into both the LibDib and eRNDC digital commerce platforms to benefit customers and suppliers. More information on that joint effort can be found here.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC, is a technology provider and a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages. Via a proprietary marketplace, LibDib is available to any wine or spirits Maker for three-tier distribution. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can easily and efficiently purchase thousands of unique and small batch wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Jose, California. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Media contact Holly Nuss at [email protected].

