Tricentis Survey Reveals Majority of Organizations Recognize Value in AI-Augmented DevOps

A global study of DevOps practitioners finds AI investments are fueling the next wave of DevOps innovation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tricentis, a global leader in continuous testing for modern cloud and enterprise applications, today announced the findings from a global survey of more than 2,600 DevOps practitioners—AI-Augmented DevOps: The Next Frontier. The study examines AI augmentation in DevOps environments and finds the majority of organizations value AI-augmented DevOps and recognize its potential to fuel innovation and impact business.

The survey found that testing is where organizations are expecting the greatest value from AI-augmented DevOps, with nearly 70% of respondents rating the potential of AI-augmented testing as extremely or very valuable.

Sixty-five percent of respondents thought AI-augmented testing is particularly well-suited for functional testing. Respondents also noted UI testing, unit testing, and performance testing as areas of promise for the application of AI-based technology.

“The survey results confirm that AI-augmented DevOps lives up to the hype and is here to stay,” said Mav Turner, vice president, product, Tricentis. “As organizations mature their DevOps process, they will be looking for more opportunities to implement AI-augmented solutions to streamline the entire DevOps pipeline, reducing overall monitoring and testing time. This will ultimately accelerate releases and free up valuable resources to focus on innovation and business impact.”

Respondents also expressed that introducing AI into the DevOps process has the potential to alleviate major business and technical pain points, including making it easier for junior employees to perform more complicated tasks, reducing costs, increasing release frequency, and more.

“AI has the potential to positively impact DevOps processes, and we found that mature DevOps teams are already achieving benefits,” said Mike Rothman, Chief Strategy Officer and GM at Techstrong Research. “Our recent study shows that organizations across the globe at all stages of DevOps maturity believe that AI-augmented technology will help them manage the volume and complexity of software releases, improve code quality, and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced market.”

To learn more about how DevOps practitioners feel about AI augmentation, view the full results of the survey here and register to watch the Tricentis webinar “The role of AI in DevOps: Key takeaways from our research” on August 16 at 2 p.m. ET.

The findings are based on a global study conducted by TechStrong Research on AI augmentation in DevOps environments. The survey was fielded in May and June of 2022 and yielded responses from 2,670 DevOps practitioners, managers, and executives in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific from small, mid-size, and enterprise organizations.

About Tricentis

Tricentis is a global leader in enterprise continuous testing, widely credited for reinventing software testing for DevOps, cloud, and enterprise applications. The Tricentis AI-based, continuous testing platform provides a new and fundamentally different way to perform software testing. An approach that’s totally automated, fully codeless, and intelligently driven by AI. It addresses both agile development and complex enterprise apps, enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by dramatically increasing software release speed, reducing costs, and improving software quality. Tricentis has been widely recognized as the leader by all major industry analysts, including being named the leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Test Automation five years in a row. Tricentis has more than 2,100 customers, including the largest brands in the world, such as McKesson, Accenture, Nationwide Insurance, Allianz, Telstra, Dolby, and Vodafone. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com.

About Techstrong Group

Techstrong Group is the power source for people and technology. Techstrong accelerates understanding of technologies that drive business. With a broad set of IT-related communities and offerings, Techstrong is the only media company serving the needs of IT leaders and practitioners with news, research, analysis, events, education, certifications and professional development. Our focus is digital transformation, DevOps, cybersecurity, cloud and cloud-native. Techstrong Group business units include: Techstrong Media, Techstrong Research and Techstrong Live!. For technology providers, Techstrong business units offer many ways to reach IT professionals and tell their story. Techstrong Group is based in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit us on the web and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram.

