Liftoff Named to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Ranked for the sixth consecutive year, Liftoff listed as No. 2,061 on the Inc. 5000 in 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Liftoff, a leading growth acceleration platform for the mobile industry, is proud to announce it earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list for the sixth year in a row. The list presents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

Liftoff has been a long-term partner to leading brand advertisers and app publishers, helping companies market and monetize mobile audiences. Using prediction intelligence and unbiased ML, the company helps find engaged users at scale for mobile app marketers, creative testing to deliver the most engaging ad experience and a unique cost per revenue model to optimize for LTV goals.

Notably, in 2022, Liftoff has remained a prime resource for marketers by conducting regular, original industry research, providing them with insights on the mobile app industry amid ongoing privacy changes. Recent topics include gaming, dating, finance and shopping apps trends. Liftoff’s inclusion on Inc.’s 5000 list comes on the heels of its recognition on Inc.’s inaugural list of the Best Led Companies in 2021.

“Being named to Inc.’s prestigious ranking for the sixth consecutive year underscores our team’s tenacity in the challenging external environment that has defined 2022. I’m proud of the positive impact we’ve had on our customers and partners,” commented Jeremy Bondy, CEO of Liftoff. “This year will be about prioritizing innovation, speed, and go-to-market excellence – all of which serve to move our company and the larger mobile marketing sector forward.”

The complete Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About Liftoff

Liftoff is a leading growth acceleration platform for the mobile industry, helping advertisers, publishers and game developers scale revenue growth with solutions to market and monetize mobile apps. With a suite of solutions including Vungle, JetFuel, GameRefinery and TreSensa, Liftoff supports over 6,600 mobile businesses across 74 countries, including gaming, social, finance, ecommerce, entertainment and more. Liftoff is proud to be a long-term partner to leading advertisers and app publishers since 2012. In recent accomplishments, Liftoff earned bronze from the Stevies 2022 American Business Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year. Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, Liftoff has a growing global presence with offices around the world.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

