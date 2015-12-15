Lightning eMotors Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022

– Produced 74 vehicles and powertrains during the quarter, up from 40 in the prior year quarter



– Quarterly revenue of $3.5 million



– Announced new Lightning MobileTM Battery Vehicle Charger



– Introduced next-generation Lightning InsightsTM real-time telematics and charger management software



– Expanded agreement with Forest River and Collins Bus to include both GM and Ford chassis



– Full year guidance of 350 to 450 vehicles and powertrains sold and revenue of $35 to $45 million

LOVELAND, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightning eMotors, Inc. (“Lightning eMotors”, “Lightning”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of zero-emission powertrains and medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, today announced consolidated results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Our operations team executed well and produced 74 vehicles and powertrains in the quarter. Some unit sales were pushed out of the quarter due to customer financing delays,” said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “We expect all of those units to be sold in Q3 or Q4. On the product front, we are excited about our new Lightning MobileTM Battery Vehicle Charger and our next-generation Lightning InsightsTM real-time telematics and charger management software solution, announced this morning. In addition, last week we announced a factory-certified repower offering for Blue Bird Class C school buses, which extends the partnership with Blue Bird we announced last May.”

“Mitigation strategies we employed earlier in the year are improving the outlook for the second half of this year, and we now have a commitment from GM and other OEMs for over 400 chassis that are either onsite or are expected to arrive by the end of the year,” Reeser continued. “Our expanded relationship with Forest River and Collins Bus to now include GM chassis, in addition to the Ford chassis we have been using, allows us to use our new stock of GM chassis to accelerate our builds in Q4. Although medium-term chassis supply remains uncertain, longer term, our own Lightning eChassis and the Blue Bird eChassis should put chassis supply more within our control, allowing us to service the strong customer demand for our vehicles. Further, our continued investments in productivity tools, from cobots to torque tools, have improved safety, labor efficiency, and overall productivity.”

“The opportunities at Lightning eMotors have never been greater. The enthusiastic customer response to our vehicles, solutions, and service reveal the positive impact from the investments in technology and productivity we have made up to this point. To continue this momentum we are looking to invest further in our people and processes, as well as in potential strategic investments and acquisitions, to develop Lightning eMotors into a world-class manufacturer of commercial zero-emission vehicles and powertrains and accelerate our push to reach critical mass and scale. As such, while we believe we have sufficient cash to fund our operations for the next year, we are exploring ways to raise more capital to fund critical investments.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter production was 74 vehicles and powertrains, up from 40 units in Q2 2021. Second quarter revenue was $3.5 million, compared to $5.9 million for the prior-year quarter.

Second quarter net income was $35.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $46.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, during the second quarter of last year. This year’s second quarter net income included a one-time $44.1 million gain from the change in our earnout liability, and a $10.1 million gain from the change in our derivative liability.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA loss was $13.9 million, compared to a loss of $8.4 million during the same period in the prior year. Second quarter adjusted net loss was $18.2 million, compared to $12.6 million during the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP measures. See explanatory language and reconciliation to the GAAP measures below.

Guidance

Based on current demand and supply conditions, the Company expects:

Third quarter vehicle and powertrain sales to be in the range of 60 to 90 units

Third quarter revenue to be in the range of $7 million to $10 million

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of -$18 million to -$20 million

Full year 2022 vehicle and powertrain sales to be in the range of 350 to 450 units

Full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $35 million to $45 million

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at lightningemotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the financial statements of Lightning eMotors (including guidance), its product and customer developments, its expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future revenues and expenses, its expectations regarding the availability and timing of components and supplies and the business plans of Lightning eMotors’ management team. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Lightning eMotors considering their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effects on Lightning eMotors as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Lightning eMotors will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, include, but are not limited to: (i) those related to our operations and business and financial performance; (ii) our ability to have access to an adequate supply of motors, chassis and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect (iii) our ability to attract and retain customers; (iv) our ability to convert backlog amounts and sales pipeline in actual revenue or sales; (v) our ability to up-sell and cross-sell to customers; (vi) the success of our customers’ development programs which will drive future revenues; (vii) our ability to execute on our business strategy; (viii) our ability to compete effectively; (ix) our ability to manage growth, scale up infrastructure and manage increased headcount; (x) our ability to maintain the New York Stock Exchange’s listing standards, (xi) potential business and supply chain disruptions, including those related to physical security threats, information technology or cyber-attacks, epidemics, pandemics, sanctions, political unrest, war, terrorism or natural disasters; (xii) macroeconomic factors, including current global and regional market conditions, commodity prices, inflation and deflation; (xiii) federal, state, and local laws, regulations and government incentives, particularly those related to the commercial electric vehicle market; (xiv) the volatility in the price of our securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive industries in which we operate, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting our business and changes in the capital structure; (xv) planned and potential business or asset acquisitions or combinations; (xvi) the size and growth of the markets in which we operate; (xvii) the mix of products utilized by our customers and such customers’ needs for these products and their ability to obtain financing; (xviii) market acceptance of new product offerings; and (xix) our funding and liquidity plans. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,410 $ 168,538 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,847 and $3,349 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 6,831 9,172 Inventories 25,167 14,621 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,251 7,067 Total current assets 165,659 199,398 Property and equipment, net 9,159 4,891 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 8,344 8,742 Other assets 2,201 379 Total assets $ 185,363 $ 213,410 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,256 $ 6,021 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,044 5,045 Warrant liability 871 2,185 Current portion of operating lease obligation 1,432 1,166 Total current liabilities 17,603 14,417 Long-term debt, net of debt discount 68,181 63,768 Operating lease obligation, net of current portion 8,594 9,260 Derivative liability 4,776 17,418 Earnout liability 32,841 83,144 Other long-term liabilities 751 191 Total liabilities 132,746 188,198 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001, 1,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, par value $0.0001, 250,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 75,610,103 and 75,062,642 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 209,191 206,768 Accumulated deficit (156,582 ) (181,564 ) Total stockholders’ equity 52,617 25,212 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 185,363 $ 213,410

Lightning eMotors, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 3,536 $ 5,923 $ 8,948 $ 10,514 Cost of revenues 4,889 7,048 12,611 12,366 Gross loss (1,353 ) (1,125 ) (3,663 ) (1,852 ) Operating expenses Research and development 1,810 743 3,752 1,391 Selling, general and administrative 12,559 16,026 24,158 19,946 Total operating expenses 14,369 16,769 27,910 21,337 Loss from operations (15,722 ) (17,894 ) (31,573 ) (23,189 ) Other (income) expense, net Interest expense, net 3,849 3,940 7,710 5,551 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,126 ) 7,596 (1,314 ) 28,135 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of derivative liability (10,087 ) 4,267 (12,642 ) 4,267 (Gain) loss from change in earnout liability (44,131 ) 12,376 (50,303 ) 12,376 Other expense (income), net 35 (15 ) (6 ) (24 ) Total other (income) expense, net (51,460 ) 28,164 (56,555 ) 50,305 Net income (loss) $ 35,738 $ (46,058 ) $ 24,982 $ (73,494 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.47 $ (0.79 ) $ 0.33 $ (1.60 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.35 $ (0.79 ) $ 0.23 $ (1.60 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 75,408,116 58,560,928 75,268,854 45,924,405 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 85,210,210 58,560,928 85,281,301 45,924,405

Lightning eMotors, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 35,738 $ (46,058 ) $ 24,982 $ (73,494 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 407 224 768 350 Provision for doubtful accounts 450 — 498 142 Provision for inventory obsolescence and write-downs 682 98 777 98 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed asset 37 — 37 (9 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,126 ) 7,596 (1,314 ) 28,135 Change in fair value of earnout liability (44,131 ) 12,376 (50,303 ) 12,376 Change in fair value of derivative liability (10,087 ) 4,267 (12,642 ) 4,267 Stock-based compensation 1,436 128 2,408 196 Amortization of debt discount 2,294 1,537 4,413 2,522 Non-cash impact of operating lease right-of-use asset 284 671 551 1,224 Issuance of common stock warrants for services performed — — — 433 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,630 (3,901 ) 1,843 (4,458 ) Inventories (8,597 ) (2,094 ) (11,382 ) (3,480 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,738 ) (6,294 ) (2,658 ) (8,775 ) Accounts payable 2,084 (742 ) 1,186 562 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,399 ) 5,148 1,658 6,237 Net cash used in operating activities (23,036 ) (27,044 ) (39,178 ) (33,674 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,906 ) (876 ) (3,930 ) (1,445 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment — — — 9 Net cash used in investing activities (1,906 ) (876 ) (3,930 ) (1,436 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from convertible notes payable, net of issuance costs paid — 95,000 — 95,000 Proceeds from Business Combination and PIPE Financing, net of issuance costs paid — 142,796 — 142,796 Proceeds from facility borrowings — — — 7,000 Repayments of facility borrowings — (11,500 ) — (11,500 ) Proceeds from the exercise of Series C redeemable convertible preferred warrants — 1,600 — 3,100 Proceeds from exercise of common warrants — 157 — 157 Payments on finance lease obligations (20 ) (48 ) (35 ) (54 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 117 31 123 41 Tax withholding payment related to net settlement of equity awards (108 ) — (108 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11 ) 228,036 (20 ) 236,540 Net (decrease) increase in cash (24,953 ) 200,116 (43,128 ) 201,430 Cash – Beginning of period 150,363 1,774 168,538 460 Cash – End of period $ 125,410 $ 201,890 $ 125,410 $ 201,890 Supplemental cash flow information – Cash paid for interest $ 3,413 $ 1,299 $ 3,526 $ 1,649 Significant noncash transactions Earnout liability at inception $ — $ 78,960 $ — $ 78,960 Warrant liability at inception — 1,253 — 1,253 Derivative liability at inception — 17,063 — 17,063 Conversion of convertible notes for common stock — 9,679 — 9,679 Conversion of warrant liabilities for common stock — 37,580 — 37,580 Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accruals 321 — 708 — Finance lease right-of-use asset in exchange for a lease liability 603 — 786 —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operational performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information among other operational metrics to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing our operating performance.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, stock-based compensation, gains or losses related to the change in fair value of warrant, derivative and earnout share liabilities and other non-recurring costs determined by management, such as Business Combination related expenses. Adjusted net loss is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, gains or losses related to the change in fair value of warrant, derivative and earnout share liabilities and certain other non-recurring costs determined by management, such as Business Combination related expenses. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss are intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that using EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends while comparing our financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliations of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) to adjusted net loss below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 35,738 $ (46,058 ) $ 24,982 $ (73,494 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 407 224 768 350 Interest expense, net 3,849 3,940 7,710 5,551 EBITDA $ 39,994 $ (41,894 ) $ 33,460 $ (67,593 ) Stock-based compensation 1,436 128 2,408 196 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,126 ) 7,596 (1,314 ) 28,135 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of derivative liability (10,087 ) 4,267 (12,642 ) 4,267 (Gain) loss from change in earnout liability (44,131 ) 12,376 (50,303 ) 12,376 Business Combination expense — 9,098 — 9,098 Adjusted EBITDA $ (13,914 ) $ (8,429 ) $ (28,391 ) $ (13,521 ) The following table reconciles net loss to adjusted net loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 35,738 $ (46,058 ) $ 24,982 $ (73,494 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1,436 128 2,408 196 Business Combination expense — 9,098 — 9,098 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,126 ) 7,596 (1,314 ) 28,135 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of derivative liability (10,087 ) 4,267 (12,642 ) 4,267 (Gain) loss from change in earnout liability (44,131 ) 12,376 (50,303 ) 12,376 Adjusted net loss $ (18,170 ) $ (12,593 ) $ (36,869 ) $ (19,422 )

