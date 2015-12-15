Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the “Company,” “we,” and “our”), a leading real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market, today reported financial results for the quarter and year to date ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights

Q2 2022 GAAP net loss of $52.1 million, or $(2.13) per diluted share of common stock.

Q2 2022 distributable earnings of $22.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share of common stock.

Declared dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2022, payable on August 31, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of August 22, 2022.

GAAP book value of $14.73 per share as of June 30, 2022, down from $16.80 per share as of March 31, 2022.

Economic book value of $16.05 per share as of June 30, 2022, down from $17.61 per share as of March 31, 2022.

Robert Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We continued to experience a challenging economic environment in the second quarter of 2022. Historic inflationary pressures resulted in continued volatility both in nominal interest rates and in the widening of interest rate spreads, driving unrealized losses on our portfolio of target assets. Responding to inflation, the Federal Reserve recently increased interest rates by 75 basis points twice in a row, which increased market volatility. Despite these challenges, we generated distributable earnings of $0.90 per fully diluted share of common stock, continuing to demonstrate the income-generating power of the portfolio. In the coming quarters, we will, when accretive, judiciously use the securitization market to lock in term financing to reduce spread widening and interest rate risk, enabling us to continue to deliver shareholder value.”

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Purchased $257.0 million of non-QM residential mortgage loans in the second quarter 2022.

Sold $7.0 million in commercial loans after quarter-end, increasing liquidity for further residential loan purchases.

Capital Markets Activity



During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we added a new warehouse facility with $340.0 million of additional financing capacity. As of June 30, 2022, the Company was party to seven financing lines which permitted borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $1.64 billion. Subsequent to quarter-end we increased the capacity with the recently added warehouse facility by $260.0 million for a total of $600.0 million availability on that financing line, bringing a maximum availability on all financing lines to $1.9 billion. We intend to continue financing with warehouse facilities of varied maturities, sizes, and counterparty types to manage our exposure to any individual counterparty.

Subsequent to June 30, 2022, we closed our fourth securitization post-IPO, AOMT 2022-4, a $184.7 million securitization backed by a pool of non-qualified residential mortgage loans. The securitization was rated by both Fitch and KBRA with the senior tranche receiving AAA ratings.

Balance Sheet

Target assets totaled $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Held residential mortgage whole loans with fair value of $1.3 billion as of June 30, 2022.

Unencumbered target assets totaled approximately $160.0 million.

Recourse debt to equity ratio was 3.4x as of June 30, 2022.

Dividend



On August 9, 2022, the Company declared a dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of August 22, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Information



The Company will host a live conference call and webcast today, August 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. To listen to the live webcast, go to the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.angeloakreit.com at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:



Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time. Domestic: 1-877-407-9716



International: 1-201-493-6779

Conference Call Playback:



Domestic: 1-844-512-2921



International: 1-412-317-6671



Passcode: 13730432



The playback can be accessed through August 23, 2022.

Non-GAAP metrics



Distributable Earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders as calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding (1) unrealized gains and losses on our aggregate portfolio, (2) impairment losses, (3) extinguishment of debt, (4) non-cash equity compensation expense, (5) the incentive fee earned by our Manager, (6) realized gains or losses on swap terminations and (7) certain other nonrecurring gains or losses. We believe that the presentation of Distributable Earnings provides investors with a useful measure to facilitate comparisons of financial performance between our REIT peers but has important limitations. We believe Distributable Earnings as described above helps evaluate our financial performance without the impact of certain transactions but is of limited usefulness as an analytical tool. Therefore, Distributable Earnings should not be viewed in isolation and is not a substitute for net income computed in accordance with GAAP. Our methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, our Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.

Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as annual or annualized Distributable Earnings divided by average total stockholders’ equity. We believe that the presentation of Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity provides investors with a useful measure to facilitate comparisons of financial performance among our REIT peers, but has important limitations. Additionally, we believe Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity provides investors with additional detail on the Distributable Earnings generated by our invested equity capital. We believe Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity as described above helps evaluate our financial performance without the impact of certain transactions but is of limited usefulness as an analytical tool. Therefore, Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity should not be viewed in isolation and is not a substitute for net income computed in accordance with GAAP. Our methodology for calculating Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and as a result, our Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other REITs.

“Economic book value” is a non-GAAP financial measure of our financial position. To calculate our economic book value, the portions of our non-recourse financing obligation held at amortized cost are adjusted to fair value. These adjustments are also reflected in our end of period common stockholders’ equity. Management considers economic book value to provide investors with a useful supplemental measure to evaluate our financial position as it reflects the impact of fair value changes for our legally held retained bonds, irrespective of the accounting model applied for GAAP reporting purposes. Economic book value does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for book value per common share or Stockholders’ Equity, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation of this measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements relating to the performance of the Company’s investments and its financing needs and arrangements. Forward- looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “potential,” “intend,” “expect,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “could,” “project,” “predict” and “continue,” or by the negative of these words and phrases or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions; discuss future expectations; describe existing or future plans and strategies; contain projections of results of operations, liquidity and/or financial condition; or state other forward-looking information. The Company’s ability to predict future events or conditions, their impact or the actual effect of existing or future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, in particular due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the projected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, financial results and performance. Although the Company believes that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results and performance in the future could differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such

forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company’s views only as of the date of this press release. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.



Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-QM loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform. Additional information about the Company is available at www.angeloakreit.com.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 INTEREST INCOME, NET Interest income $ 29,702 $ 12,143 $ 56,811 $ 22,177 Interest expense 13,271 1,846 23,441 2,678 NET INTEREST INCOME 16,431 10,297 33,370 19,499 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS (LOSSES), NET Net realized gain (loss) on mortgage loans, derivative contracts, RMBS, and CMBS 12,718 (10,224 ) 39,133 (12,512 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on mortgage loans, debt at fair value option, and derivative contracts (73,985 ) 4,813 (154,166 ) 9,330 TOTAL REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS (LOSSES), NET (61,267 ) (5,411 ) (115,033 ) (3,182 ) EXPENSES Operating expenses 2,977 609 6,723 1,130 Operating expenses incurred with affiliate 838 533 1,838 972 Due diligence and transaction costs 519 177 1,182 242 Stock compensation 968 90 1,839 90 Securitization costs — — 2,019 — Management fee incurred with affiliate 2,006 1,250 3,879 2,169 Total operating expenses 7,308 2,659 17,480 4,603 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (52,144 ) 2,227 (99,143 ) 11,714 Income tax benefit — — (3,457 ) — NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (52,144 ) $ 2,227 $ (95,686 ) $ 11,714 Preferred dividends (4 ) (4 ) (8 ) (8 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ALLOCABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDER(S) $ (52,148 ) $ 2,223 $ (95,694 ) $ 11,706 Other comprehensive income (loss) 11,235 3,085 (1,752 ) 3,615 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (40,913 ) $ 5,308 $ (97,446 ) $ 15,321 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (2.13 ) $ 0.13 $ (3.90 ) $ 0.72 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (2.13 ) $ 0.13 $ (3.90 ) $ 0.72 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 24,458,015 16,746,606 24,549,977 16,238,153 Diluted 24,458,015 16,798,660 24,549,977 16,264,323

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



(in thousands, except for share data) As of: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Residential mortgage loans – at fair value $ 1,279,341 $ 1,061,912 Residential mortgage loans in securitization trusts – at fair value 982,579 667,365 Commercial mortgage loans – at fair value 20,196 18,664 RMBS – at fair value 922,859 485,634 CMBS – at fair value 8,982 10,756 U.S. Treasury securities – at fair value — 249,999 Cash and cash equivalents 16,100 40,801 Restricted cash 5,776 11,508 Principal and interest receivable 43,030 25,984 Deferred tax asset 3,457 — Unrealized appreciation on TBAs and interest rate futures contracts – at fair value 594 2,428 Other assets 1,732 2,878 Total assets $ 3,284,646 $ 2,577,929 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Notes payable $ 1,102,101 $ 853,408 Non-recourse securitization obligation, collateralized by residential mortgage loans in securitization trusts 949,442 616,557 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 128,365 609,251 Unrealized depreciation on TBAs and interest rate futures contracts – at fair value 8,258 728 Due to broker 720,405 — Accrued expenses 2,584 442 Accrued expenses payable to affiliate 1,539 1,425 Interest payable 2,663 1,283 Income taxes payable — 1,600 Management fee payable to affiliate 2,005 1,845 Total liabilities $ 2,917,362 $ 2,086,539 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Series A preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 12% cumulative, non-voting, 125 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 101 101 Common stock, $0.01 par value. As of June 30, 2022: 350,000,000 shares authorized, 24,925,930 shares issued and outstanding. As of December 31, 2021: 350,000,000 shares authorized, 25,227,328 shares issued and outstanding. 249 252 Additional paid-in capital 472,356 476,510 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,248 3,000 Retained (deficit) earnings (106,670) 11,527 Total stockholders’ equity $ 367,284 $ 491,390 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,284,646 $ 2,577,929

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.



Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Distributable Earnings



and Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 (in thousands) Net income (loss) allocable to common stockholders $ (52,148 ) $ 2,223 $ (95,694 ) $ 11,706 Adjustments: Net other-than-temporary credit impairment losses — — — — Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives 24,692 3,903 9,366 2,294 Net unrealized (gains) losses on residential loans in securitization trusts and non-recourse securitization obligation 10,266 — 40,476 — Net unrealized (gains) losses on residential loans 38,538 (4,062 ) 103,125 (6,954 ) Net unrealized (gains) losses on commercial loans 489 (123 ) 985 (265 ) Net unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments at fair value — — — — (Gains) losses on extinguishment of debt — — — — Non-cash equity compensation expense 968 90 1,839 90 Incentive fee earned by the Manager — — — — Realized gains (losses) on terminations of interest rate swaps — — — — Total other non-recurring (gains) losses — — — — Distributable Earnings $ 22,805 $ 2,031 $ 60,097 $ 6,871

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 ($ in thousands) Annualized Distributable Earnings $ 91,220 $ 8,124 $ 120,194 $ 13,742 Average total stockholders’ equity $ 394,362 $ 334,503 $ 426,703 $ 289,130 Distributable Earnings Return on Average Equity 23.13 % 2.43 % 28.17 % 4.75 %

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.



Reconciliation of Stockholders’ Equity to Stockholders’ Equity Including Economic Book Value Adjustments and Economic Book Value per Common Share



(Unaudited)



(in thousands except for share and per share amounts presented) June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP total stockholders’ equity $ 367,284 $ 421,436 $ 491,390 Preferred stock (101 ) (101 ) (101 ) GAAP total common stockholders’ equity for book value per share of common stock $ 367,183 $ 421,335 $ 491,289 Adjustments: Fair value adjustment for securitized debt held at amortized cost 32,863 20,443 1,079 Stockholders’ equity including economic book value adjustments $ 400,046 $ 441,778 $ 492,368 Number of shares of common stock outstanding at period end 24,925,930 25,085,796 25,227,328 Book value per share of common stock $ 14.73 $ 16.80 $ 19.47 Economic book value per share of common stock $ 16.05 $ 17.61 $ 19.52

Contacts

Investors:

[email protected]

855-502-3920

Media:

Bernardo Soriano, Gregory FCA for Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.



914-656-3880



[email protected]

Company Contact:

Randy Chrisman, Chief Marketing & Corporate Investor Relations Officer, Angel Oak Capital Advisors



404-953-4969



[email protected]