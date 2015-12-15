Model N Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Total Revenue Grew 10% Year-over-Year

Adjusted EBITDA Grew 36% Year-over-Year

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

“We continued our strong momentum in Q3, posting another quarter of very strong bookings and exceeded all guidance metrics. During the quarter, we closed three large SaaS transitions and continued to see strong contribution from subscription bookings across our portfolio. We eclipsed the $100 million SaaS ARR milestone during the quarter and our SaaS ARR growth accelerated to 24% year-over-year,” said Jason Blessing, president and chief executive officer of Model N. “2022 is truly a pivotal year for Model N as we are successfully transitioning our customers to our SaaS platform. Looking ahead, we remain laser focused on driving profitable growth and completing Model N’s transformation to a cloud company.”

Recent Highlights

The spring 2022 product release for the Model N Revenue Cloud brings new channel efficiencies for the High-Tech vertical and enhanced automation and compliance for the Life Sciences vertical. This latest semi-annual update to the company’s flagship product includes a new payment management solution for high tech companies, as well as improvements to its Global Price Management mobile application for pharmaceutical and medtech companies.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues : Total revenues were $56.2 million, an increase of 10% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Subscription revenues were $40.6 million, an increase of 10% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

: Total revenues were $56.2 million, an increase of 10% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Subscription revenues were $40.6 million, an increase of 10% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Gross Profit : Gross profit was $31.4 million, an increase of 14% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Gross margin was 56% compared to 54% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $34.6 million, an increase of 13% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 62% compared to 60% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Subscription gross margin was 63% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 68% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021.

: Gross profit was $31.4 million, an increase of 14% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Gross margin was 56% compared to 54% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit was $34.6 million, an increase of 13% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 62% compared to 60% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Subscription gross margin was 63% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 68% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 2021. GAAP Loss and Non-GAAP Income from Operations : GAAP loss from operations was $2.1 million compared to loss from operations of $3.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $9.8 million, an increase of 37% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

: GAAP loss from operations was $2.1 million compared to loss from operations of $3.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP income from operations was $9.8 million, an increase of 37% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. GAAP Net Loss : GAAP net loss was $6.2 million compared to a net loss of $7.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.17 based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 36.9 million compared to net loss per share of $0.22 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 35.7 million.

: GAAP net loss was $6.2 million compared to a net loss of $7.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.17 based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 36.9 million compared to net loss per share of $0.22 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 based upon weighted average shares outstanding of 35.7 million. Non-GAAP Net Income : Non-GAAP net income was $8.5 million, an increase of 48% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.23 based upon diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.1 million compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.16 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 based upon diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 36.8 million.

: Non-GAAP net income was $8.5 million, an increase of 48% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.23 based upon diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 37.1 million compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.16 for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 based upon diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 36.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA : Adjusted EBITDA was $10.0 million, an increase of 36% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18% compared to 14% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

: Adjusted EBITDA was $10.0 million, an increase of 36% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18% compared to 14% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. SaaS ARR and SaaS Net Dollar Retention: SaaS ARR hit $101.1 million, as growth accelerated to 24% year-over-year. Trailing 12-month SaaS net dollar retention increased to 123% from 116% in the prior quarter.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Guidance

As of August 9, 2022, we are providing guidance for the fourth quarter fiscal year 2022 and issuing guidance for the full fiscal year ending September 30, 2022.

(in $ millions, except per share) Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Full Year Fiscal 2022 Total revenues 56.0 – 56.5 217.0 – 217.5 Subscription revenues 41.5 – 42.0 158.4 – 158.9 Non-GAAP income from operations 7.7 – 8.2 30.9 – 31.4 Non-GAAP net income per share 0.18 – 0.20 0.70 – 0.72 Adjusted EBITDA 8.0 – 8.5 31.9 – 32.4

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Model N will host a conference call today at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to review the company’s financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-4018 from the United States or +1-201-689-8471 internationally with reference to the company name and conference title, and a live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Model N’s website at investor.modeln.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. ET on August 23, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 844-512-2921 from the United States or +1-412-317-6671, internationally, with recording access code 13725726.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Its integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding Model N’s fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results, Model N’s profitability, future planned enhancements to our products and benefits from our products, and expected benefits from our acquisition. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) delays in closing customer contracts; (ii) our ability to improve and sustain our sales execution; (iii) the timing of new orders and the associated revenue recognition; (iv) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (v) delays or reductions in information technology spending and resulting variability in customer orders from quarter to quarter; (vi) competitive factors, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by our competitors; (vii) our ability to manage our growth effectively; (viii) acceptance of our applications and services by customers; (ix) success of new products; (x) the risk that the strategic initiatives that we may pursue will not result in significant future revenues; (xi) changes in health care regulation and policy and tax in the United States and worldwide; (xii) our ability to retain customers; (xiii) adverse impacts on our business and financial condition due to COVID-19 or the war in Ukraine; and (xiv) the possibility that the expected benefits related to our acquisition may not materialize as expected and our ability to successfully integrate Deloitte’s life sciences pricing and contracting solutions business and underlying technology. Further information on risks that could affect Model N’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, and any current reports on Form 8-K that we may file from time to time. Should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from expectations. Model N assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Our reported results include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP subscription gross profit, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, and adjusted EBITDA. Non-GAAP gross profit excludes stock-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets as they are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business. Non-GAAP income from operations excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related expense. Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expense and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. Additionally, stock-based compensation expense varies from period to period and from company to company due to such things as valuation methodologies and changes in stock price. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expense, interest expense, net, other (income) expenses, net, and provision for income taxes. Reconciliation tables are provided in this press release.

SaaS ARR is defined as the annualized value of our SaaS revenue, which is derived by taking the SaaS portion of our recurring subscription revenue for the quarter, dividing it by the number of days in the quarter, and multiplying it by 365 to get an annualized number. SaaS Net Dollar Retention uses the same SaaS ARR calculations to measure the percentage change in SaaS ARR from customers that are in both the current period and the year-ago period. SaaS ARR that has been added from new customers that were not in the year-ago calculation is excluded from the SaaS Net Dollar Retention calculation. SaaS ARR and SaaS Net Dollar Retention should be viewed independently of revenue, deferred revenue, and remaining performance obligations, and are not intended to be a substitute for, or combined with, any of these items.

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are uncertain, out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted or estimated, such as the difficulties of estimating certain items such as charges to stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Model N, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) As of June 30,



2022 As of September 30,



2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,486 $ 165,467 Funds held for customers 174 316 Accounts receivable, net 38,485 43,185 Prepaid expenses 4,804 4,920 Other current assets 8,500 8,442 Total current assets 236,449 222,330 Property and equipment, net 1,584 1,907 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,689 20,565 Goodwill 65,665 65,665 Intangible assets, net 39,370 45,394 Other assets 9,942 7,929 Total assets $ 369,699 $ 363,790 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,278 $ 4,802 Customer funds payable 174 316 Accrued employee compensation 20,379 24,662 Accrued liabilities 5,072 4,719 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 4,585 4,529 Deferred revenue, current portion 54,060 57,431 Total current liabilities 87,548 96,459 Long-term liabilities Long term debt 132,512 124,301 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 13,454 17,229 Other long-term liabilities 3,112 2,283 Total long-term liabilities 149,078 143,813 Total liabilities 236,626 240,272 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 6 5 Additional paid-in capital 411,557 380,528 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,157 ) (1,205 ) Accumulated deficit (276,333 ) (255,810 ) Total stockholders’ equity 133,073 123,518 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 369,699 $ 363,790

Model N, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Subscription $ 40,554 $ 36,908 $ 116,885 $ 104,284 Professional services 15,618 14,130 44,109 37,680 Total revenues 56,172 51,038 160,994 141,964 Cost of revenues Subscription 14,869 13,799 43,249 36,525 Professional services 9,938 9,651 28,260 27,418 Total cost of revenues 24,807 23,450 71,509 63,943 Gross profit 31,365 27,588 89,485 78,021 Operating expenses Research and development 11,797 11,674 35,035 32,866 Sales and marketing 11,795 11,146 34,873 32,111 General and administrative 9,857 8,653 27,618 25,052 Total operating expenses 33,449 31,473 97,526 90,029 Loss from operations (2,084 ) (3,885 ) (8,041 ) (12,008 ) Interest expense, net 3,794 3,631 11,420 10,645 Other expenses (income), net (271 ) (39 ) (283 ) 175 Loss before income taxes (5,607 ) (7,477 ) (19,178 ) (22,828 ) Provision for income taxes 611 352 1,345 840 Net loss $ (6,218 ) $ (7,829 ) $ (20,523 ) $ (23,668 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic and diluted 36,935 35,679 36,591 35,305

Model N, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (20,523 ) $ (23,668 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,725 5,740 Stock-based compensation 25,186 21,850 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 8,211 7,286 Deferred income taxes 414 84 Amortization of capitalized contract acquisition costs 3,152 2,223 Other non-cash charges (515 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition Accounts receivable 4,908 (2,382 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,611 ) (2,470 ) Accounts payable (1,516 ) 1,849 Accrued employee compensation (794 ) 745 Other current and long-term liabilities (3,020 ) (3,095 ) Deferred revenue (3,284 ) 1,528 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,333 9,690 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (486 ) (842 ) Acquisition of business — (57,849 ) Net cash used in investing activities (486 ) (58,691 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 2,507 2,306 Net changes in customer funds payable (142 ) 6,908 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,365 9,214 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (335 ) (30 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,877 (39,817 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 165,783 200,491 End of period $ 184,660 $ 160,674

Model N, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation from GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA GAAP net loss $ (6,218 ) $ (7,829 ) $ (20,523 ) $ (23,668 ) Reversal of non-GAAP items Stock-based compensation expense 9,878 8,940 25,186 21,850 Depreciation and amortization 2,246 2,217 6,725 5,740 Acquisition-related expense — 100 — 2,509 Interest expense, net 3,794 3,631 11,420 10,645 Other expenses (income), net (271 ) (39 ) (283 ) 175 Provision for income taxes 611 352 1,345 840 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,040 $ 7,372 $ 23,870 $ 18,091 Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation from GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit GAAP gross profit $ 31,365 $ 27,588 $ 89,485 $ 78,021 Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 2,574 2,435 5,989 5,460 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 709 709 2,127 1,700 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 34,648 $ 30,732 $ 97,601 $ 85,181 Percentage of revenue 61.7 % 60.2 % 60.6 % 60.0 % Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation from GAAP subscription gross profit to non-GAAP subscription gross profit GAAP subscription gross profit $ 25,685 $ 23,109 $ 73,636 $ 67,759 Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 1,380 1175 3,303 2,544 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 709 709 2,127 1,700 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 27,774 $ 24,993 $ 79,066 $ 72,003 Percentage of subscription revenue 68.5 % 67.7 % 67.6 % 69.0 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation from GAAP professional services gross profit to non-GAAP professional services gross profit GAAP professional services gross profit $ 5,680 $ 4,479 $ 15,849 $ 10,262 Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 1,194 1,260 $ 2,686 $ 2,916 Non-GAAP professional services gross profit $ 6,874 $ 5,739 $ 18,535 $ 13,178 Percentage of professional services revenue 44.0 % 40.6 % 42.0 % 35.0 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation from GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income GAAP operating loss $ (2,084 ) $ (3,885 ) $ (8,041 ) $ (12,008 ) Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 9,878 8,940 25,186 21,850 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 2,008 2,008 6,024 5,188 Acquisition-related expense (c) — 100 — 2,509 Non-GAAP operating income $ 9,802 $ 7,163 $ 23,169 $ 17,539 Numerator Reconciliation between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income GAAP net loss $ (6,218 ) $ (7,829 ) $ (20,523 ) $ (23,668 ) Reversal of non-GAAP expenses Stock-based compensation (a) 9,878 8,940 25,186 21,850 Amortization of intangible assets (b) 2,008 2,008 6,024 5,188 Acquisition-related expense (c) — 100 — 2,509 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs (d) 2,819 2,502 8,211 7,286 Non-GAAP net income $ 8,487 $ 5,721 $ 18,898 $ 13,165 Denominator Reconciliation between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net income per share Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic 36,935 35,679 36,591 35,305 Diluted 36,935 35,679 36,591 35,305 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share Basic 36,935 35,679 36,591 35,305 Diluted 37,107 36,800 36,831 36,562 GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.67 ) Non-GAAP net income per share Basic $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.52 $ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ 0.51 $ 0.36

Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Amortization of intangibles assets recorded in the statements of operations Cost of revenues Subscription $ 709 $ 709 $ 2,127 $ 1,700 Total amortization of intangibles assets in cost of revenue (b) 709 709 2,127 1,700 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 1,299 1,299 3,897 3,488 Total amortization of intangibles assets in operating expense (b) 1,299 1,299 3,897 3,488 Total amortization of intangibles assets (b) $ 2,008 $ 2,008 $ 6,024 $ 5,188

Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Stock-based compensation recorded in the statements of operations Cost of revenues Subscription $ 1,380 $ 1,175 $ 3,303 $ 2,544 Professional services 1,194 1,260 2,686 2,916 Total stock-based compensation in cost of revenue (a) 2,574 2,435 5,989 5,460 Operating expenses Research and development 1,826 1,776 4,616 4,520 Sales and marketing 2,223 2,091 5,669 5,611 General and administrative 3,255 2,638 8,912 6,259 Total stock-based compensation in operating expense (a) 7,304 6,505 19,197 16,390 Total stock-based compensation (a) $ 9,878 $ 8,940 $ 25,186 $ 21,850

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, gross profit, gross margin, income from operations, net income, weighted average shares outstanding and net income per share, which are adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expense, and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and include dilutive shares where applicable.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Carolyn Bass



Market Street Partners



[email protected]

Media Contact:

Judith Rich



Model N, Inc.



516-884-6879



[email protected]

