Lumin by Fosfor to Unveil iOS Mobile App and SDKs at Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit 2022

Invited to demonstrate capabilities at the Showfloor Showdown for Analytics and BI Vendors

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LTI #AI–Fosfor, the Data Products Unit of Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has announced major updates to its decision intelligence product, Lumin.

Accessibility and composability are the core themes for Lumin’s latest version, making it easy for enterprises to experience faster decision making with minimum effort. The iOS mobile application brings the power of advanced analytics to business teams on the move with a familiar easy-to-use interactive voice interface, whereas the ready-to-plug-in SDKs and APIs let developers directly embed Lumin’s capabilities on any existing business application – regardless of industry or use case. With Fosfor exhibiting at the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit 2022 this year, attendees will get the opportunity to experience these capabilities in-person at the event from Aug 22-24, 2022 in Orlando, FL at Booth #718.

The summit will address the most significant challenges that data analytics leaders face as they build the innovative and adaptable organizations of the future. Lumin will also be demonstrating its capabilities at the Showfloor Showdown session on Aug 24th at 10:45 am EDT.

Satyakam Mohanty, Chief Product Officer at Fosfor, said, “Businesses are looking to bridge gap between diagnostic and predictive insights and everyday decisions. Lumin’s latest 4.0 version further enhances its capabilities to provide a powerful hands-free approach to advanced analytics, and democratizes the accessibility of decision insights to anyone – at scale and speed. We’re delighted to be presenting Lumin at the Showfloor Showdown, which is one of the most anticipated sessions at the summit, where we’ll give attendees a glimpse of the technology trends shaping the future of data and analytics.”

Lumin, part of the Fosfor Data Products Unit, empowers business users with actionable insights that matter the most. In addition to supporting deployment options including public cloud, private cloud, or on-premise, Lumin is now also available on AWS marketplace and offers an Enterprise SaaS version to help customers start their decision intelligence journey faster. Interested organizations can try Lumin on-demand with a 14-day free trial.

LTI launched Fosfor in December 2021 and the five products of the suite are being leveraged by dozens of marquee clients for their mission-critical data and AI needs. More information on Fosfor can be found at www.fosfor.com.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit provides insights for data and analytics leaders to enable a data-and-analytics-centric culture within their organizations by tying strategy to business outcomes and promoting the adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), while creating a resilient culture that accelerates change and where data literacy, digital trust, governance and data-driven critical thinking are pervasive.

<<Gartner Disclaimer>> GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Fosfor

The Fosfor Product Suite is the only end-to-end suite for optimizing all aspects of the data-to-decisions lifecycle. Fosfor helps you make better decisions, ensuring you have the right data in more hands in the fastest time possible. The Fosfor Product Suite is made up of Spectra, a comprehensive DataOps platform; Aspect, a no-code unstructured data processing platform; Optic, a data fabric to facilitate data discovery-to-consumption journeys; Refract, a data science and MLOps platform; and Lumin, an decision intelligence platform. Taken together, the Fosfor suite helps businesses discover the hidden value in their data. The Fosfor Data Products Unit is part of LTI, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company with hundreds of clients and operations in 33 countries. For more information, visit www.Fosfor.com.

About LTI

LTI (NSE: LTI) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 495 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, we go the extra mile to assist our clients and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivalled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 46,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations and deliver value to their customers, employees, and shareholders. Learn more at http://www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

Contacts

Media Contact: Shambhavi Revandkar | Lead- Media Relations | +91 9769509545 | [email protected]